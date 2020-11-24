ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, is set to star in Showmax’s first-ever Nigerian Original, I Am LAYCON, premiering in February 2021.

The reality show is the first Showmax original shot in Nigeria. Showmax is an internet TV service.

The producers said the show will afford Laycon’s fans an opportunity to follow him on his journey after BBNaija, as he settles into life as a star with his own reality TV show while juggling his personal relationships and growing a music career in Lagos.

Reacting to the announcement, Laycon expressed his excitement about the show.

“I am excited to continue my new life journey and embrace the new responsibilities of evolving not just myself but everyone around me. I want you to come along for the ride as you get to see the growth that you have supported and loved,” he said.

“Showmax is committed to supporting homegrown talent in Nigeria,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of MultiChoice’s Connected Video, in a statement released Tuesday.

“Laycon is a hugely inspirational figure and the perfect choice to kickstart our original content here. Fans across Africa tuned in to see what it takes to win Big Brother Naija, so we’re excited to take those fans along with Laycon on this journey as he adjusts to fame and life outside the house.”

Coming from humble beginnings, the 26-year-old musician and philosophy graduate hustled before landing a spot in BBNaija house.

He wormed his way into the hearts of fans across the continent with his wit and lyrical genius in the BBNaija house.

Last week, Laycon continued his winning streak after landing a brand ambassadorship deal with GOtv.

He is also set to drop the video of his hit single ‘HipHop’, this week.

On September 15, Laycon beat 19 other housemates to emerge, winner of BBNaija Season 5.

Following his BBNaija win, he already boasts 2.4 million followers and is currently recording his debut album.