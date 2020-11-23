ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the biggest names in Nollywood including Richard Mofe Damijo, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, BrodaShaggi, Bimbo Akintola, Kehinde Bankole, are the stars to watch out for in a new comedy-drama titled, The New Normal.

Femi Jacobs, Femi Blaq, Meg Otanwa, and Mofe Duncan also feature in the star-studded film.

The movie, which was produced and directed by Teniola Olatoni, was premiered to a select audience at the beautifully decorated grounds of Adam and Eve Homeware Store, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, over the weekend.

The exclusive premiere kicked off with a lavish red-carpet segment hosted by popular media personality, Denrele Edun, as guests enjoyed canapés, cocktails, photographs, and conversations.

The screening began with the opening speech from the director and producer, who welcomed everyone and appreciated the effort of the cast, crew, and movie partners.

Guests at the screening included Enado Odigie, Olumide Oworu, Zara Udofia Ejoh, Rita Edwards, alongside other celebrities such as Ireti Doyle, Diana Yekini, Ade Laoye, David Wilson, Seye Makinde, Charles O’Tudor, amongst others.

While there’s been a lot of talk and publicity before now, the premiere marked the first time the movie will be aired to the public.

The screening ended with a loud ovation as the filmmaker came on stage for the curtain call.

Storyline

The New Normal revolves around the lives of four couples and a single friend as they navigate individual and collective issues of discrimination, misogyny, addiction, mental health, infertility, and nepotism.

Despite their many challenges, they try their best to keep up appearances and escape society’s suffocating hold with often hilarious and always surprising results; thus finding their way to a whole new normal.

The movie has already bagged some international awards including the Best International Narrative at the annual American Black Film Festival Jury Awards, and the award for Best African Female Filmmaker at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

In her closing remarks, the producer noted that following present day’s physical distancing realities, Nollywood fans all over the world can see the film on demand, from the comfort of their homes and devices.

The movie is also currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

Check out the trailer below.