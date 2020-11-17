ADVERTISEMENT

‘Introducing The Kujus’, a new Nollywood family comedy-drama, is set to be released in cinemas nationwide from November 27.

Set in the history-rich border town, Badagry, Lagos, the movie stars Nollywood favourites, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Ademoye, and eccentric comedian, MC Lively.

Others are Kunle Remi, Mimi Onalaja, and Ronke Odusanya.

The producers say Nollywood fans are in for a fascinating trip to the ancient city of Badagry, Lagos, very rich in Nigerian pre-colonial history through the eyes of The Kuju siblings

The movie, which is distributed by FilmOne, is the first cinema release from the stables of TMPL Motion Pictures

Storyline

The movie (ITK) puts the shine on the famed city known for historical landmarks and relics such as Gberefu Island (Port of No Return), Slave Museum, first story-building among others.

ITK is directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, and co-produced by Winifred Okpapi with Adeoluwa Owu as Director of Photography.

ITK takes fans on a journey with the Kuju siblings who are tricked by their youngest sister into visiting their hometown (Badagry) for a remembrance ceremony of their late mother.

The trip comes five years after the death of their matriarch revealing a big vacuum she left behind due to her role as a unifying factor.

ITK’s vibrant cast brings the adrenalin-rush that movie fans love to see as the siblings soon find out about an unspoken tension threatening the cohesion of their once united family.

Sounding upbeat, Aiyeola who earns her first producer credit in ITK, expressed delight to experience the movie with her fans in selected venues around the country.

“For me, this is a Christmas gift to my ‘family’ and I really cannot wait for everyone to enjoy the ITK experience. This is the first time your girl, Bisola Aiyeola is co-producing a movie, I’m excited and anxious at the same time. It was a whole new experience for me one that I cherish greatly. I hope my excitement for this special movie will allow me to sleep in the days leading to release.”

Also speaking, Winifred Okpapi, project manager and co-producer, said, “I think we all agree that this has been a turbulent year for everyone. Seeing ITK Movie with family, friends and some of your favourite people seems like the perfect way to end the year.”

Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the movie set below