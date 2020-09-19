Nollywood star actresses, Kehinde Bankole, Munachi Abii, Ade Laoye, and Omowunmi Dada, have been unveiled as the lead actors in the screen adaptation of Tunde Leye’s viral blog series, ‘Finding Hubby’.

Mr Leye’s blog series was published for six months between April and September 2012 and at that time, it went viral and became a fan favourite.

It told the story of a 35-year-old single lady and her friends’ journey of self-discovery against the landscape of the hustle of Lagos, Nigeria.

The cast reveal was made on Friday and it shows Laoye as the queen of the pack playing Oyin Clegg, while Bankole and Abii play her friends, Toke and Gloria respectively.

The rest of the stellar cast will be revealed over the next few days.

The film tells the story of Oyin Clegg and her two other friends, Toke and Gloria, as they take you through the adventure of kissing the many frogs in the quest to find their prince.

The movie explores themes of friendship, love and finding happiness in oneself.

Speaking on the movie’s cast, the executive producer of the movie, Zainab Baruwa-Abiola, said, ‘‘We took special care to cast actors who embody the characters and personalities of the ladies featured in the story. With this cast, we believe movie-goers and fans will connect with the story even more.”

Her thoughts were echoed by the producer and director, Femi Ogunsanwo, who added, “Ade Laoye is Oyin Clegg in flesh and she totally embodied the character every day we were on set. I’m sure the fans of the series will agree with us when they watch the film that Ade is the Oyin Clegg they signed up for.’’

Finding Hubby is distributed by Genesis Distribution and will be released in cinemas in November 2020.

