A veteran Nollywood actor and academic, Abayomi Akinwale, is dead.

Mr Akinwale who was a professor of theatre, was best known for his role in the 1997 Nollywood classic , ‘Sango’.

Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs of the University of Ilorin who confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria, said he died on Sunday after an illness.

In his lifetime, he starred in films like Ladepo Omo Adanwo (2005), Iranse Aje (2007) and many others.

He was also an accomplished movie producer, a laureate of the African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) and one of the best directors of his time.

Fans and well wishers of the ace actor, have taken to social media to pen heart-warming tributes to him.

The deceased who was also the chairman of Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture, began his acting career in the 1970s by featuring in several television and drama productions.

