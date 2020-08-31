First Bank Chairman debuts in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’

Related News

The Chairman of First Bank, Ibikun Awosika, has made her film debut in Kunle Afolayan’s latest movie, ‘Citation’.

Exploring the subject of social decadence in the educational sector, the yet-to-be-released movie is a college drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with sexual harassment from a lecturer.

In the movie, Mrs Awosika plays herself, only this time around, Ibukun Awosika, a university faculty dean in the movie, heads the senate hearing panel of Moremi (Temi Otedola) and Lucien (Jimmy-Jean Louis),

Afolayan unveiled her as the surprise cast member in the film which already boasts an ensemble of A-list actors of diverse nationalities on Monday.

The filmmaker also revealed that the movie was privately screened at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to align with his team’s advocacy initiative. On the choice of OAU, he said, ‘We showcased Citation first at Obafemi Awolowo University – the very location the production was shot; a university highly notable for their zero-tolerance to sexual harassment. This is evident in their Anti Sexual Harassment policy (ASH Policy)’’.

Cast

‘Citation’ cast include Ivorian theatre icon, Bienvenu Neba; veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba; upcoming Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina; French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul; theatre educator, Toyin Bifarin and veteran Nigerian film director and actor, Wole Olowomojuore, aka ‘Baba Gebu’.

READ ALSO:

Afolayan said: “it all began in 2018 with the pre-production of Citation, then the production in January 2020, and now the 30th of August, we officially had the first private screening of Citation at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). Why OAU? Well, not only was Citation shot at the University, but our surprise cast is an alumnus of the school’’.

Temi Otedola, one of the daughters of billionaire Femi Otedola, will be making her acting debut in the new movie which focuses on sexual harassment on university campuses alongside Afolayan’s brother, Gabriel.

The film will be available for private screenings in September and October, 2020