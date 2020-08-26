PHOTOS: Pasuma stars in ghetto-inspired Yoruba movie, Ogo Mushin

Related News

Popular fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, is playing a major role in a yet-to-be-released ghetto-inspired movie titled Ogo Mushin.

The movie is being produced by actress and producer, Olayinka Solomon, popularly known as Ogo Mushin.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES about the film, Ms Solomon, who also produced Salewa Sagbere and Olayinka Ijogbon, said the movie is being shot to dramatize her life and “make her hood proud.”

She added that Pasuma was featured because he is an example of successful individuals in Nigeria that have come out of the ghettos of Mushin.

“Pasuma played the role of a wealthy man of Mushin descent, who later discovered the talent of the main character and eventually helped her achieve her dreams,” she said.

She added that the film is being shot to bring to light the positive parts of the ghetto lifestyle and prove that a person can be successful regardless of their background.

Ms Solomon started acting in 2005 before she went on a break and returned to making movies in 2018. She is popular for her 2019 movie, Salewa Sagbere, where she acted alongside Femi Adebayo, Kunle Afod, Lola Idije, and a host of others.

Storyline

Ms Solomon said the movie is meant to educate people and change their negative perspective of the ghetto, saying that people need to know that good things and good people can also come out of the hood.

“The movie is all about living in a ghetto. People need to know that being born and raised in a ghetto doesn’t mean you cannot be educated or become a successful person in life. We need to look beyond where a person is from.

“Also, living in a ghetto doesn’t warrant you to smoke or become an irresponsible drunk. Your environment or your background doesn’t have to define who you are or who you will become eventually,” she said.

Cast & Crew

The film production is being managed by production manager, Kehinde Adeyemi, while Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele the Icon, is the director.

The movie is currently being shot in Mushin and Oshodi areas of Lagos State and features big names like Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Salami, Wasiu Alabi (Pasuma), Mercy Aigbe, Tayo Odueke, Ibrahim Yekini, and Kelvin Ikeduba.

Others are Ladi Folarin, Funke Etti, Alesh Onilegbale, Kemi Korede, Antar Laniyan, Madam Saje and Yinka Quadri.

Release

The release date of Ogo Mushin has not yet been revealed.

She said, “I can’t say specifically now, as we just finished shooting but very soon, hopefully.”

She, however, said the movie will be released on YouTube and DVD.

Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the movie’s set