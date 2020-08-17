COVID-19: Fans wish actress Omotola speedy recovery

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Fans of Nollywood screen diva, Omotola, have sympathised and wished her quick recovery, after she announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans took to her Instagram page @realomosexy, to encourage her and also prayed for her quick recovery from the virus.

In a reaction, a fan, @fairest_085 said: “it is well with you.”

Another fan @ehi- promise said: “May God’s divine healing come upon you and perfect your healing. Get well soon Omotola.”

@ufedoadejoh, in a reaction, said: “speedy recovery in Jesus name Amen” while @the_restoredone said” Please get better, watching your movies. Loving it and you. Addicting.

In her reaction, @Iynda_8442 said: Get well soon sis” and @Ijeoomaesohwode said: “my Omosexy,

you’re surely healed in the name of Jesus Christ ”.

Similaryly, @chinwe Nwosu said, “You are my best actress and I wish you quick recovery in Jesus Mighty Name Amen.”

NAN reports that the actress on her Instagram page, said that she had been ill, in isolation and now getting better.

“Hello All, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been.

“Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill, in Isolation and now getting better.

“More on these details of this soon,” she wrote.

Omotola is a Nigerian actress, singer and a philanthropist and one of the icons of the Nigerian Nollywood industry.

She currently has a total of three million followers on Facebook.

Beyond her show business accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.

(NAN)

