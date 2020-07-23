‘The Men’s Club’ third season premieres in Lagos

Related News

The third season of the popular online drama series, The Men’s Club’ (TMC), premiered at the United Bank of Africa (UBA) head office, Lagos, on Thursday.

The 13-episode series is powered by the United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV.

The latter are also the producers of hit shows such as ‘Our Best Friend’s Wedding’, ‘Inspector K’, ‘Assistant Madams’, ‘Red Hot Topics’, ‘Hotel Boutique’ and many more.

Plot

TMC is a story about love, betrayal and friendship. It revolves around four male characters, their partners and the ordeals that men deal with daily in modern society.

TMC, which has enjoyed a huge following since its first release in 2018, has taken viewers on a roller-coaster ride with Africa’s most eligible young men .

It follows the lead characters, Ayoola Ayoola, Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim and Baaj Adegbule, on their adventure filled with love, friendship, fear, betrayal and Romance.

The show also stars top female acts, Sharon Ooja, Mimi Chaka, Folu Storms and features some of Nollywood’s finest legends like Sola Sobowale and Shaffy Bello.

Premiere

The 90-minute premiere event which was premiered on REDTV’s Youtube channel was watched by fans across the globe.

The Executive Producer of REDTV, Bola Atta, who spoke shortly before TMC3 came on screen, noted that although there had been a slight delay in production of the hit series thirds season due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were efforts taken to ensure that this delay was not prolonged.

She said, “The TMC fans have been so loyal and we needed to give them what they wanted. The lockdown meant that we had to halt production right in the middle and this caused quite a bit of stress for us. However, the minute the lock down eased up, we put the very best measures in place for safety and security for cast and crew, limited the numbers and went back into production”.

Ms Atta also emphasised brand’s support for the creative industry, championed by the Group Chairman Tony Elumelu, to ensure that more youth are gainfully employed and are presented with opportunities that showcase their talent, boosting economies across Africa.

Also speaking about TMC3, CEO Urban Vision and Director of The Men’s Club, Tola Odunsi, expressed delight at the reception which the series has received over the years.

He also praised UBA and REDTV for the continuous support towards ensuring that viewers are always provided with the best quality entertainment.