VIDEO: Pa James thanks Funke Akindele, others over flooded house

Veteran actor, Ajirebi Kayode Olasehinde, popularly known as Pa James in ‘Papa Ajasco’, has debunked media reports that his colleague, Funke Akindele, bought him a house after a flood sacked him from his Agbado Oke-Odo home on Wednesday. He, however, thanked the actress for giving him money to rent a new house.

His younger colleague, Kunle Afod, drew the attention of his fans to Pa James’ plight on Instagram on Wednesday.

Shortly after, it was alleged on social media that Ms Akindele had bought him a house. This was why Pa James debunked the reports on Instagram on Friday.

Speaking in the video shared by Afod, Pa James thanked all those who came to his rescue after he was rendered homeless.

In a message delivered in Yoruba, he particularly thanked Funke Akindele for her ‘generous assistance’.

He, however, clarified that what he got from her was money to rent another apartment, “not a new house”.

“Funke Akindele really tried for me a lot, she has been so supportive, she helped me in a very big way, but some media houses got it wrong when publishing it.

“She did not build or buy a house for me; she only gave me a reasonable amount of money to get a better apartment to stay with my family, mainly because of my health.

“So please, I’m not denying the fact that she helped me, but she didn’t buy me a house, she rented a better apartment for me.

“Thank you all, and God bless you,” Pa James said.

The actor also thanked his colleagues, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Faithia Williams, and several others for their help.

Akindele is yet to make any public statement on the matter.

Pa James, also called Ajirebi started acting in 1976. His master then was the late Olanrewaju Ali, who had a theatre group in Lagos.

He was an employee of UTC Hardware, Apapa and was a labourer when he began his acting career.

But at a point, he decided to veer into fuji music.

He joined Emulewu Theatre Group in 1982 and was named Ajirebi. He produced his first movie, ‘Enu Ope’ in 2001.

He became more famous after Wale Adenuga gave him the role of Pa James in popular drama series ‘Papa Ajasco’.

