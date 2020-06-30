Nollywood actress, Ifey Onwuemene, seeks financial support for cancer treatment

Related News

A veteran Nollywood actress, Ifey Onwuemene, is currently down with endometrial cancer and needs financial support to continue undergoing chemotherapy.

The soft-spoken actress began her acting career as the wife of late veteran actor, Sam Loco Efe, in the 1990s popular TV drama series ‘Everyday People’.

The once chubby actress now looks like a shadow of her former self.

Her colleague, Gloria Anozie-Young, recently drew the attention of fans to Ms Onwuemene’s plight when she stated that she had been ill since February 2019 and has spent over N6 million on medical bills.

According to her, Ms Onwuemene tried sourcing funds for her treatment but has met a brick wall. She appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

“Folks please we need help for our sister @ifyonwuemene an actress from the days of Sam loco and Enebeliuwa. I worked with her last on the set of Tajudeen Adepetu’s “Everyday People” in the late ’90s,” she wrote.

”She is down with endometrial cancer. She has tried sourcing for funds on her own, but nothing is too small. Please send whatever you can to Ifey Onwuemene, Fidelity Bank 6010999993 Thank you.”

Hours later, Anozie-Young shared a video of Ms Onwuemene thanking those who have been donating towards her hospital bills.

The ailing actress disclosed that she was diagnosed with stage three endometrial cancer in February 2019 and has so far spent N6 million having undergone eight chemotherapy sessions.

She said the ailment resurfaced again this year and she will be needing another six rounds of chemotherapy and blood transfusion.

Nigerian music star, Davido, reportedly contributed to her hospital bills when she came public with the ailment for the first time in June 2019.

Ms Onwuemene, who has been in the industry for over two decades, starred in several movies alongside late Sam Loco and Enebeli Elebuwa.