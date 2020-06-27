Sequel of 1996 Nollywood classic, Domitilla, ‘in the works’

Related News

The sequel of the 1996 Nollywood classic, ‘Domitilla’, is in the works.

24 years after its original release, three Nigerian film production companies, signed a partnership to produce the sequel on Friday in Lagos.

The companies are FilmOne Entertainment, Zeb Ejiro Productions, and Omoni Oboli’s Dioni Vision.

The producers said the project is a response to recent demands by the huge fan base of the first Domitilla, which was a favourite on home screens in the 1990s.

The production of the film is set to kick-start later in the year, while its release in cinemas is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

The crime drama film tells the story of a young Domitilla Junior, who gets into adventurous romantic escapades for survival. She and her gang of prostitute friends are unfortunately caught up in the mysterious death of a politician and must do everything possible to prove their innocence.

Speaking about the project, Co-founders of FilmOne Entertainment, Kene Okwuosa and Moses Babatope, were enthusiastic.

They told PREMIUM TIMES, “We are happy to once again, bring magic to the big screen by producing this breathtaking movie. In Domitilla, we have identified an entertaining and artistic masterpiece that would appeal to different generations of film lovers; and to know we are partnering with great professionals in Zeb Ejiro and Omoni Oboli is soothing. Thus, we look forward to a phenomenal accomplishment.”

Domitilla featured A-list actors such as Anne Njemanze, Sandra Achums, Kate Henshaw, Adah Ameh and the late Enebeli Elebuwa, to mention a few.

As such, the producers say the sequel is set to be a showcase of an artistic harmony between veterans and younger actors.

Veteran director Zeb Ejiro said, “When we first made Domitilla, it was a story inspired by societal challenges that have over time, proven to not only be akin to the ’90s, but trans-generational; and so, in recognition of its relevance in these times, we have decided to make a sequel to the story, factoring recent socio-cultural advancements.”

“When I was a teenager, I auditioned for Domitilla but I didn’t get any part; perhaps, I was too tiny. Today, I’m proud to be one of the stars, executive producers, producer and creative director of the sequel. It’s going to be a very exciting ride and I can’t wait!,” noted Omoni Oboli.

Revealing the life of an average prostitute and the quest for survival, ‘Domitila’ was a combination of serious humour, empathy and emotion, all struggling for a place in the heart of the viewer.

Although the lead character, Njemanze, had earlier starred in an equally successful movie, ‘True Confession’, her role in ‘Domitilla’ saw her assume star status.

She was quoted as saying, “I had to travel to Edo State to learn how to speak their kind of Pidgin English. I also had to shed some weight and hang out with prostitutes at popular joints in Lagos to understudy them. To play Domittila, the only thing we didn’t do was to sleep with them in their brothels, it paid off at last”.

The film also made the likes of Ada Ameh and Alex Lopez instant celebrities. More than two decades after its release, the movie’s dominant message ‘Ashewo no be work’ remains as relevant as ever.

About the producers

FilmOne Entertainment is a leading film production and distribution company, responsible for blockbusters such as The Wedding Party & The Wedding Party 2, Merry Men 2, and most recently, Sugar Rush.

Dioni Visions are the makers of blockbusters such as Wives on Strike, Okafor’s Law, Moms at War, and recently, Love is War, amongst others.

Zeb Ejiro Productions were behind the making of classic home video hits such as Domitilla (1996), Nneka the Pretty Serpent, and Sakobi: The Snake Girl.

