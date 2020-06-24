Nollywood actress, Bose ‘Madam Tinubu’ Adewoyin, is dead

Bose Adewoyin
Bose Adewoyin aka Madam Tinubu

Bose Adewoyin, a veteran Nollywood actress famous for her role as Madam Tinubu in the 1989 classic ‘Efunroye Tinubu’, is dead.

The thespian passed on Tuesday morning and was buried on the same day according to Islamic rites.

Some members of the association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) broke the news of her death on Facebook.

Millennials will remember her for her sterling performance in Funke Akindele’s 2010 hit movie, ‘Omo Ghetto’.

She played the role of Mama Onimama in the latter, while her on-screen partner, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, played Baba Onibaba.

The movie star shot her into the limelight after playing a prominent role ‘Efunroye Tinubu’ written by Professor Akinwumi Isola and directed by Gbenga Adewusi in 1989.

The movie was later adapted for television and was a screen hit all through 1989/1990.

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye stars in Cinema movie role

Aunty Bose, as she was fondly called, was a quintessential actress, dancer, and costumier.

She was on the contingent of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture that performed Funmi Odusolu’s famous dance musical, ‘ORÍ’ (Destiny).

Madam Tinubu would later costume many plays for stage and screen in Nigeria and above.

She participated in many editions of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application