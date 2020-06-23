Genevieve, Kate Henshaw, others feature in new #AfricaOnNetflix campaign

Related News

Netflix on Tuesday showed off its principal players in its streaming and commissioned originals in a new video campaign tagged #AfricaOnNetflix.

The trending video features key Nollywood players, Genevieve Nnaji, Kunle Afolayan, Akin Omotoso, Mo Abudu, and Kate Henshaw alongside South Africa’s Pearl Thusi and Gaopie Kabie.

Others are Kagiso Lediga, Bontle Modiselle Moloi, Nosipho Dumisa, Ama Qamata, Busisiwe Ntintili, and Scottnes Smith.

Zambia’s Malenga Mulendema alongside Zimbabwe’s Chi Mhende and Kenya’s Maxwell Simba also make an appearance.

Netflix shared details of the campaign in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

This year, Netflix said it has joined hands with some of Nigeria’s most talented creatives to bring their unique stories to the world.

According to Netflix, following the newfound access to the global stage, the powerful stories crafted by Nigerian creatives will now enjoy a worldwide audience.

Actress and director Genevieve Nnaji (Lionheart), said, “We have amazing talent and we haven’t had an adequate platform to showcase our talent across the board. It’s a good thing, especially for upcoming artists who want a chance. We have so many more stories to tell.”

On the latest campaign, Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Director of Content Acquisition and Co-Productions in Africa, said, “Great stories come from anywhere in the world, and Africa is full of incredible stories that we finally get to share with the world. We have a wealth of fables that have been passed down from generations, and Netflix has a great opportunity to bring those stories to the forefront, which will resonate all over the world.’

In the pipeline is an untitled Nigerian Netflix Original, directed by filmmaker Akin Omotoso, starring Kate Henshaw, Ade Layoe, Richard Mofe Damijo, and Joke Silva amongst others.

This six-part series, announced in February, is set in contemporary Nigeria and shot in Lagos.

In his remarks, Mr Omotoso said, “It is my firm belief that a great story will always find a receptive audience, regardless of where it’s from, or how different the world is from their own reality.

“Ultimately, people want great entertainment, compelling storylines, and powerful acting. Netflix represents an incredible opportunity to get Nigerian stories to 190 countries – it’s an indescribable moment for the Nigerian production industry, and we’re thrilled to share our stories with the world.”

The CEO of EbonyLife, Mo Abudu, recently signed a groundbreaking partnership with Netflix to create multiple titles, including the on-screen adaptations of literary works by two critically-acclaimed Nigerian authors.

They include a series based on contemporary author, Lola Shoneyin’s best-selling debut novel, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, and a film adaptation of Death And The King’s Horseman, a play by Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Check out the campaign video below