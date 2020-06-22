Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, debunks death rumour

Hanks Anuku [PHOTO: Instagram @ha1962anukuha]
A Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has refuted the second death rumour being peddled in one month.

The actor had shared a similar video on his Facebook page on June 6 after rumours of his death became rife on social media.

The development comes days after Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, was rumoured dead.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), however, quashed the claims of Olu Jacob’s death, stating that the veteran actor is “alive, very hale and hearty”.

Hanks Anuku, 59, was obviously upset about the misinformation which he said is being peddled by “poisonous press vipers.”

The actor, who is currently based in Delta State, said this in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday.

Anuku also called on the public to disregard the rumours about his death, adding that those wishing him evil would “be clothed with evil.”

He said, “I am Hank Anuku Nollywood actor and I’m alive. My haters are dead…Jesus Christ is my deliverer and he liveth. Poisonous press vipers on the prowl but they shall be perplexed and disappointed in Jesus’s name. Amen. I love you fans.”

Born on August 27, 1960, the movie star has featured in several Nollywood thrillers, including ‘Face of a Murderer’, ‘Broad Daylight’, and ‘Men on Hard Way’.

He was introduced to Nollywood by Regina Askia and his first movie role was in ‘The Skeleton’.

Since then, he has featured in over 50 films.

