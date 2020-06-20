Movie Review: Mercy Aigbe’s ‘77 Bullets’: All hype, no substance

Related News

Movie Title: 77 Bullets part 1&2

Year of release: December 2019 and May 2020

Producer: Mercy Aigbe

Language: Yoruba language with English subtitle

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Mercy Aigbe, Ibrahim Yekini, Yinka Quadri, Adeniyi Johnson, Taiwo Ibikunle, and Afeez Eniola.

Storyline

The movie tells the story of a notorious armed robber fortified by a local priest. With the aid of her mystical powers, she terrorises the community until she runs out of luck and nemesis catches up with her.

The twist of the movie came when a judge discovers she has a lookalike twin sister also wanted for armed robbery and multiple murders. When the infamous criminal is finally caught, she is dragged in her sister’s court to receive judgment.

Props

‘77 bullets’ is a good movie that can be easily enjoyed at leisure. The soundtrack is very well done and it suits the storyline perfectly. It actually does set the tone for every scene as it gives the viewer an idea of what would happen next.

The visuals are also great, the cinematography is commendable and compliments the storytelling in the film. The costume, makeup, and production designs were carefully thought out.

In terms of casting, the producer, Ms. Aigbe had a pretty good cast. The likes of Ibrahim Yekini, Yinka Quadri, Adeniyi Johnson, Taiwo Ibikunle, and Afeez Eniola all did justice to their characters.

And then, she played a dual role as a judge and an armed robber, and that was commendable too.

Flops

The first thing that viewers pay attention to in movies will be the storyline.

As far as the storyline in ’77 bullets’ is concerned, it has been over-hyped. In fact, Nollywood has witnessed enough of it in this decade alone.

The odds of the long lost sister being a judge that will end up ruling on her own sister’s case is quite farfetched. Despite the clash of interest, the chief judge in the movie mandated her to adjudge her sister’s trial following her involvement in a robbery case.

It is a case of moral in law that when there is a case involving your family member, the judge usually recuses herself and returns the case file to the chief judge for reassignment to another judge to avoid being biased.

As it is quite common with most Nollywood movies, they failed to pay attention to little details in the movie. First is the fact that with the number of shootings and deaths in the movie, there was barely a drop of blood shown in any of the shooting scenes.

Another important detail that the movie director probably thought viewers won’t take note of is the character of the main character’s accomplices who came from the mystical world to work with the great robber. For people that were supposed to be conjured from the spirit world, they sure do know how to drive in the real world!

Save for a few scenes that could have been easily ripped off in the beginning, the end of the movie felt a bit rushed.

The divisional police officer who was covering for the robber jumped too fast from persuading her to get back to work so that he could get more money, to asking her to quit the job because it got risky.

Lastly, the title of the movie gives it such an elaborate feel to it but hardly were there 77 shootings with the ’77 bullets’.

Our verdict

As Ms. Aigbe’s come-back project (production-wise) after a 4-year hiatus, one would expect that ‘77 Bullets’ will be a fresh story with considerable depth.

Unfortunately, ‘77 bullets’ has an overbeaten storyline, dozens of which one can easily found on YouTube.

It is quite a good movie to watch but there are absolutely better movies to spend free time and of course, data, on the internet.

Scorecard: 5/10.