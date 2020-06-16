Coronavirus: 2021 Oscars, Bafta awards postponed

An Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24. at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The 2021 Oscars ceremony has been pushed back by two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Academy Awards, which was scheduled to hold on February 28, 2021, will now hold on April 25, 2021.

“This is a much-needed boost for those films who may have been stalled in post-production,” an Academy member told Variety magazine on Tuesday.

In the history of the Oscars award, the award ceremony has only been delayed three times. It was postponed for the first time in 1938 because of the Los Angeles flooding, after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in 1968; and following the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

It’s not yet certain if the ceremony will be held virtually or in-person.

The organisers have also agreed to extend the eligibility window beyond December 31, 2020, to February 29, 2021.

Bafta too

Like the Oscars, the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) have also been postponed to April 11, 2021. It was due to take place on February 14, 2021.

The Baftas traditionally take place two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards.

The pandemic has already halted work on a number of films that were due to be released by the end of the year.

And like the Oscars, Bafta has also changed its eligibility criteria.

Films that had an official release date that fell during the lockdown period will now still be eligible if they choose to debut on video-on-demand services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many events around the world to be cancelled or postponed.

Among the most prominent events to be affected was the 2020 Summer Olympics which has been postponed to 2021 and the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which was cancelled entirely.

A number of events have also been modified to remove a live audience or to be purely held over teleconference.

