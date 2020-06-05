Filmmakers rally round John Boyega after emotional Black Lives Matter speech

Related News

Star Wars actor John Boyega’s emotional speech during London’s Hyde Park Black Lives Matter protest, on Wednesday, has earned his support from filmmakers and actors around the world.

During the protest, Boyega said it mattered little to him if he does not have a career after the protest. The statement has seen major film studios throw their weight behind him.

Lucasfilm, creators of Star Wars, made a statement on their official Twitter account.

“Lucasfilm stands with John Boyega, and his message that, ‘Now is the time. Black lives have always mattered. Black lives have always been important. Black lives have always meant something.’ The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the changes that are long overdue in the world.”

Boyega’s Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill also showed his support, tweeting that he had never been prouder of him and signing off, “love, dad”.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson wrote, “Love this man” of Boyega on Twitter.

The filmmakers began tweeting their support for Boyega after BlacKkKlansman producer Matthew A Cherry shared a post stating: “I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well.”

The Nigerian-British born actor, 28, spoke passionately to a crowd before they marched towards the residence of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

He teared up while speaking about the death of George Floyd as well as Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, and UK man Stephen Lawrence as a result of police brutality, according to The Independent UK.

Boyega thanked all who came out to join the protest, saying it was about time people protested injustice against blacks.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important,” he said.

“We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting.”

Most of the protesters wore masks or gloves and also chanted “black lives matter” and “we will not be silent.”

The movie star, who has an estimated net worth of 6 million dollars, played a major role in the new Star Wars trilogy.