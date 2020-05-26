COVID-19: Censors board adopts virtual film censorship for Nollywood

Related News

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the regulator of Nigeria’s film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, has adopted virtual platforms as part of film censoring and classification process amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director, NFVCB, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Mr Thomas, the virtual operation is to present an opportunity to classify movies and video works produced before the COVID-19 lockdown which has totally halted the motion picture sector.

“We understand it has been a challenging period for us as a nation with the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I encourage our filmmakers to keep the spirit high and take all necessary precautions as advised and directed by relevant government bodies and agencies.

“However, in order to keep the system running so as not to jeopardise the business interest of stakeholders, the board now operates virtually from its headquarters here in Abuja.

“Should they have any finished film/video work for censorship during this period, they can get such works to us through an online process,” he said.

The NFVCB boss explained that after paying prescribed fees, a film producer can proceed to the Bank and generate a Remita payment receipt and the prospective film/video can be uploaded to Google Drive, Vimeo or any similar channel.

He explained further that the link and access password should thereafter be forwarded to the NFVCB, or such film/video work should be sent to verification@nfvcb.gov.ng. for further directives.

The NFVCB boss regretted the harsh realities of the pandemic on the global economy, including the creative sector and the motion picture industry in particular.

He, however, expressed hope that the tough time would soon pass in all aspects of national life and urged Nollywood stakeholders to adhere to precautionary measures prescribed by health authorities toward preventing Coronavirus.

He extolled the Federal Government, health institutions and governments of affected states, for being proactive and steadfast in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must be hopeful and prayerful and at the same time be thankful to all the medical teams and other stakeholders battling the pandemic for the safety of all.

“We should always remember and support them in our prayers, especially the medical teams, the police and other security agents keeping the peace,” Mr Thomas said.

NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria.

The Board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlet across the country and to keep a register of such registered outlets, among other functions.

