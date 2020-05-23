INTERVIEW: How I landed lead role in ‘Halita’ – Nollywood starlet, Chisom Agoawuike

Related News

Chisom Agoawuike, an ex-beauty queen and fashion model, was thrust into the limelight after she landed the lead role in ‘Halita’, a popular TV drama series on Showmax.

In the series, she plays the role of a young woman who is forced to flee the village and a crooked suitor, only to face the intrigue and drama of a new life in the city with a powerful family.

In this chat with PREMIUM TIMES, Agoawuike, who is a public health graduate, speaks about her overnight fame, her relationship with her co-stars, and more.

PT: Tell us about your background?

Chisom: I studied Public Health at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri. I wanted to study Theatre Arts but my parents wanted me to study something more ‘professional’, something that would give me financial security in the future.

They weren’t so convinced that Theatre Arts could do that for me. But they supported my dreams and knew I loved acting and thought it was something I could do by the side but not as a full-time course in university.

So I just had to be patient and go to school to get a degree. I don’t regret it. Public Health is a beautiful course.

PT: So how do they feel now that you’re starring in one of the hottest shows on Nigerian television?

Chisom: It’s been crazy! After every episode of Halita, if I’m not on set, my mum will call me to gush. She’d ask how I’m crying or how I interpreted a certain part. She’s so amazed that I can cry on set.

She would ask me if I was genuinely crying or if they had to induce the tears and I’d tell her, ‘I’m an actor, I told ya!’ My parents are so happy and proud of me and they are excellent marketers of the show as well. They tell everyone who cares to listen to watch Halita.

PT: How did you land the lead role in Halita?

Chisom: After previous stressful audition processes, I resolved to only go for private auditions. So when my friend sent me a flier for the Halita audition, I was sceptical. But then I saw a poster on Mr Dimbo’s page (the executive producer) and I thought to give it a try. Also, my friends did a lot of convincing so we went for the audition very early in the morning and I got a callback tag, which made me very excited.

When they were calling names at the callback, I noticed that we were all petite and someone made a comment that these are the smallies, the maids. But no one knew that Halita was the main character.

So before we were told to read the character, there was a briefing and that was when they told us that Halita was the main character and I thought ‘Oh my God! I need to get this right; I need to nail it and get my lines’.

But I had no expectations to get the lead character. I just knew I had to do my best so when I got the role, it was a very pleasant surprise for me because this was my first major role.

PT: What other roles had you done prior to Halita?

Chisom: I featured in a stage play in Abuja, ‘Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again’ where I played Elizabeth, the oyibo (foreign) wife to Lejoka Brown. The turnout was quite large so that was the major thing I’d done before landing Halita.

PT: You’re Igbo but played the role of a Hausa girl. Any challenges adapting to your roles as Halita?

Chisom: That’s why I still see landing the role of Halita as a miracle because I remember when I was auditioning at the callback, Mr Dimbo kept telling me ‘call down, you’re ‘fonerising’, tone down the ‘fone’ and I heard people whispering “if you could speak Hausa that would have been an added advantage.”

But it was not something I could manipulate my way around because I can’t speak Hausa to save my life. But somehow I managed to land the role and everything I speak on the show, I learned on the set.

PT: And your relationship with your co-stars?

Chisom: It’s been an amazing experience, which also translates to the screen. That’s because I think we all came on the same pedestal. We’re all newbies on the set and we’re all hungry for success so nobody felt better than the other. We bonded and shared our audition stories on how we landed the role and it brought us together.

We talked to ourselves about punctuality and delivering our lines accurately. We also encouraged each other on the need to put our best foot forward. Most times after work, we go out and have game nights. So that contributed to the beautiful relationship we have on screen. Even with the older cast, everyone is cool with each other.

PT: Have you had any memorable encounters with fans?

Chisom: Halita fans go hard. The love is beautiful and I’ve had mostly good encounters with them. When they see us it’s like we’re family. They want to help and just do something special for you.

They’d say things like ‘Can you come to my house? Can I host you sometime?’ That’s the kind of feedback we get from the fans.

But one of the most memorable encounters I had was this time I was waiting for my Uber and I just saw a car stop with an entire family screaming. The husband, wife, children – everyone was screaming excitedly and I knew I had to go over and say hello. So I went over and we took pictures and it was so beautiful because every member of the family watched the show – the husband, wife, and children.

But on the flip side, a funny encounter I had was when I went for an event with Boma Eremie, who plays King. We were sitting together and this lady walked up to us and started taking pictures. She didn’t say anything; she just started taking pictures or making a video. I’m not sure which. When she was done, she said ‘Hi Halita, Hi King’ in an extremely snotty manner and she left. We found it hilarious.

PT: What scenes did you find challenging to shoot, and which did you enjoy the most?

Chisom: I’ll start from season 1. Season 1 was quite a ride because it was new territory for me. Shooting a daily show was not easy at all. Some days I didn’t know what to do, even though it was clearly written in the script – how I’m supposed to act and what I’m supposed to say. But it got confusing because it was a daily, back-to-back shoot.

The first challenge I had was when I had to shoot with the character of my mum on the hospital bed and that was the scene where I was saying goodbye and she couldn’t talk. It really hit home and I think I genuinely cried because it was so similar to when I was leaving my parents in Owerri to come to serve in Abuja. So it was so hard for me to shoot but I pulled it off. Season 2 is equally challenging because from the theme song you can tell that Halita has gone through hell and back.

But the one that stood out for me is when my character had to openly confront her lover (King) following his betrayal. That was a challenging scene for me. Also when my character had to shout at Matilda, that was freaky. I found it very weird because Halita hadn’t stepped out of that meek, humble phase, so for her to be actively yelling at Matilda felt so new. I remember I had to keep asking the director ‘How should I sound? Should I be really crazy or mild anger?’ That was all that was going through my mind. Kaka’s character’s death also hit hard.

PT: Would you say there are any similarities between Chisom and Halita?

Halita: Definitely. Personality-wise, I can relate with Halita. There are a lot of similarities between us, but in the love part not so much. Halita is a lover girl and I’m not. She wears her heart on her sleeve and it’s not quite the same for me as a person. In fact, sometimes when I read the script, I think ‘Wow I think I should learn something from this girl; it doesn’t cost anything to be more expressive in love’.

I really like how she expresses herself: she doesn’t care; she’s living in the moment and trusts easily. I’m much more guarded and not as quick to be expressive in love but in other areas, we’re quite similar.

PT: So, are Chisom (Halita) and Boma (King) a couple in real life?

Chisom: No, we’re not a couple. Sorry to let all the fans down. We’re just colleagues.

PT: What do we expect from you in the future?

Chisom: Acting is something I’m very passionate about. It’s not a pastime but a full-time career. So I will go on to do good movies, be it TV or feature-length. But I will be very selective with the kind of work I take on going forward because I want to have a successful career. So I will do what feels right in my spirit as long as it tells a story and relays a positive message.

PT: How have you been passing time since the lockdown?

Chisom: It’s been crazy because I happen to be alone so I’ve mostly been sleeping and reading. I challenged myself to read more because I’m not so much of a reader, which is bad. So I’ve been doing more reading and also binging M-Net shows. I also occasionally have Zoom calls with my colleagues.