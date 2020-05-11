Mercy Aigbe accuses younger colleagues of indiscipline, disrespect

Related News

Yoruba movie star, Mercy Aigbe, has berated younger actors especially newbies in the industry who disrespect their senior colleagues on movie production sets.

She expressed displeasure at their attitude during an Instagram live session with her colleague, Afeez Abiodun, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

The mother-of-two said many young actors in the Yoruba movie industry were not trained but just wandered into the industry.

“These people (younger actors) don’t know the rules of the job. That’s why you tell them that call time is for 8 a.m. and they come on set at 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. That’s because they were not properly trained before joining the industry.

“Imagine costumiers providing them with the costume that goes with their character and they reject it insolently because they feel too big to be dressed in some of the outfits. How can you be cast to play the role of a poor person and refuse to wear clothes of a poor person? Then you try to talk to them and they talk rudely to anybody.

“We are Yoruba movie actors. I may not be a Yoruba girl but even as a Benin girl, I know there is something called respect. You have to respect your elders and the people that started before you. It is really sad that these young actors don’t seem to care about these things,” she lamented

She said whatever the young actors do to their senior colleagues would be done to them by those coming behind them.

“My colleagues and I have suffered on the job so that we can enjoy it, just like we are going through some things now for the coming generations to have better experiences. So, the simple regard you will give to them will not cost you anything.”

The alleged lack of respect is commonplace in the Yoruba movie industry. The likes of Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun have discussed the issue of respect and hierarchy especially amongst actresses in the Yoruba movie industry.

In a recent interview, another popular Yoruba actress, Bimbo Oshin, however, said the trend is not peculiar to her industry alone.

She noted, “It is more prominent in our industry because the Yoruba culture is big on respect even if the other person is just a year older. I feel respect should be earned and not demanded. It shouldn’t really be an issue among actors because I feel there should be a way around it all. Even though Igbos don’t really attach much importance to respect, some of them still demand it within their film industry,” she said.

The filmmaker added that while it is wrong to join the Yoruba movie industry and not respect the people that have been on the job prior, issues of age differences should not interfere with job delivery as actors should remain professional regardless.

Talking about the peculiarity of these issues to women in the industry, the 48-year-old actress said Yoruba male actors also experience similar issues. The only difference, according to her, is the fact that they are able to handle it more carefully than women and do not fight dirty.

Mrs Oshin recalled, “When I started, I used to think Antar was Antar Laniyan’s nickname so I used to call him Antar until I was told that was his first name. I went to him and I apologised but I found out he wasn’t even bothered at all.”

In recent times, some of the cat fights amongst some Yoruba actresses have been between experienced actors and ‘newbies’.

From Mercy Aigbe to Toyin Abraham and the latest warring parties, Anjorin and Oshodi-Oke, a host of other Yoruba actresses have taken to Instagram to fight dirty.