COVID-19: Nigerian filmmaker premieres film directed via Zoom

As coronavirus shuts down film, TV productions, and cinemas around the world, a Nigerian filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, has found a way around the physical distancing restrictions to shoot his latest movie.

Emelonye revealed that his latest project, a two-man cast movie, ‘Heart 2 Heart’, was shot with mobile phones and remotely directed using the popular video conferencing application, Zoom.

The award-winning director premiered the short film on YouTube on Tuesday.

“Shot on mobile phones and directed remotely with Zoom, this unique project eavesdrops on a long-distance video call between two young lovers; whose wedding was affected by the Coronavirus,” an excited Emelonye tweeted.

The seven-minute long video stars Jide-Kene Achufusi (SWANKY J.K.A) of Living in Bondage sequel fame and Ada Godsfavour-Inyang as the onscreen couple.

To minimise social mixing, the crew comprised of the phone operators, Enobong Iyang (London) and Obioma Achufusi (Lagos).

The film’s original score was by Joel Christian Goffin and soundtrack, ‘My Lady’ by Luciano Paragon.

Emelonye is well known for directing award-winning films such as ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘The Mirror Boy’, and ‘Onye Ozi’.

Check out the film below