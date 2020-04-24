Veteran Nollywood actor, Yomi Obileye, is dead

Related News

A veteran Nollywood actor, Yomi Obileye, has died.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the actor died in the early hours of Friday.

He was best known for his role in Tade Ogidan’s 1997 movie, ‘Hostages’, and the now rested popular soap opera, ‘Palace.’

He was often mistaken for his older brother, Taiwo Obileye, who is famous for his role in the Nollywood film, ‘Chief Daddy’.

Popular comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, broke the news of his death on Friday on Instagram.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again.

“Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi Obileye.Thanks for the memories. I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and May God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The deceased actor often starred alongside other veteran Nollywood stars like Liz Benson, Jide Kosoko, Antar Laniyan, Dayo Adeneye, Jide Alabi, and Tunji Bamishigbin in Nollywood movies.

One of his most recent movies is ‘Head Gone’ where he played the character Dr. Smith.

In 2020, the Nigerian film industry has lost stars like Pa Kasumu, Frank Dallas, Jennifer Omole and Rasheed Abu to mention some.