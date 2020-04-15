Kayode Kasum premieres ‘Oga Bolaji’ on YouTube

Oga Bolaji
Oga Bolaji

As the coronavirus lockdown persists in many parts of the world, filmmakers are screening their movies for free on online platforms like YouTube.

A Nigerian filmmaker, Kayode Kasum, has also followed suit by premiering his 2018 movie project,’ ‘Oga Bolaji’ on YouTube.

Oga Bolaji centres on the simple, happy-go-lucky life of a retired, 40-year-old musician (played by Gold Ikponmosa) whose life changes forever when he crosses paths with a 7-year-old girl.

The filmmaker said ‘Oga Bolaji’ showcases the resilience and ingenuity of the Nigerian spirit, of striving, hoping, and dreaming despite life’s pain and limitations.

Oga Bolaji was produced by Mayowa Bakare and written by Kayode Kasum and Omo Ojeiwa.

The film also earned rave reviews when it screened at the New York African Film Festival, Nollywood week Paris, Made in Nollywood Bologna, RTF Film Festival, Cardiff Film Festival, and the Zanzibar International Film Festival to mention a few.

