Larry Gaaga begins production of ‘RattleSnake’ soundtrack

The award-winning Nigerian music producer, Larry Ndianefo aka Larry Gaaga, has begun the production of the soundtrack of the remake of Amaka Igwe’s 1995 hit movie, ‘RattleSnake’.

Play Networks’ boss, Charles Okpaleke, bought the rights to ‘Rattle Snake’ five years after he acquired the rights to “Living in Bondage’’.

This will be Okpaleke’s third movie. His first, “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” made over N140 million within the first few weeks of its release in cinemas.

At over N150 million and counting, it is the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2019.

Mr Okpaleke revealed on Instagram that Larry Gaaga has been commissioned to produce the soundtrack for the upcoming movie ahead of its November theatrical release.

He said: “this movie is coming to cinemas in November, but @larrygaaga is already working on the soundtrack. So apparently he comes up with 50 tracks, and during production and post-production he picks the top 12 to 15 tracks to match different scenes in the movie!”.

Larry Gaaga also produced the soundtrack for ‘Living in Bondage Breaking Free’, a project that earned him an African Magic Viewers’ Choice award.

About Rattle Snake

‘Rattle Snake’ was a 1994 Nollywood classic directed by the late Amaka Igwe and produced by Austin Awulonu. It told the story of a young boy named Ahanna Okolo (Francis Duru), who got into the life of crime as a result of unfortunate events in his childhood.

The movie featured Nkem Owoh, Anne Njemanze, Francis Agwu, Ebele Uzochukwu, Bob Manuel, Okey Igwe, Julius Agwu, Ernest Obi, Ejike Metusaleh, Uche Odoputa, Okey Okoronkwo, Tony One week, Stella Damasus, Genevieve Nnaji and Chris Okotie.

It launched the entertainment and movie careers of the likes of Julius de Genius Agwu and Francis Duru.