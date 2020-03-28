Social Distancing: Seven Nigerian series you can binge-watch

Related News

As we continue to practice social-distancing, keeping boredom at bay has become quite a chore for many.

PREMIUM TIMES has compiled a list of “feel-good” Nigerian TV series that could help bring some cheer to your week as we all continue to engage in social distancing.

1. My Siblings and I

What better way to kick off our countdown than with a comedy-drama show? Starring Funke Akindele and Patrick Doyle among others, My Siblings and I is a comedy-drama that follows the lives of the Aberuagba family.

Told from the perspective of the last child, Angela, the show in many ways is the story of an average Nigerian family and explores themes such as marriage, parent/child relations, sibling rivalry, and inter-race relationships.

2. Truth

This AMVCA 2020 winner for Best TV Series Drama/Comedy, is a Nigerian crime drama which centres around the mysterious death of Rotimi Bakare and the ensuing investigation into his murder. The show stars Sola Sobowale, Mawuli Gavor, and Tina Mba, amongst others.

3. E.V.E

Nigeria’s answer to Suits, E.V.E centres around Ezinne Veronice Ezenwa (E.V.E), a young, idealistic lawyer at a top Lagos law firm, Eagle Crest, as she navigates her way through office politics and chaotic personal life. Through her, we get a glimpse into the often complicated Nigerian legal system as well as the overall political landscape.

E.V.E stars Gloria Young, O.C Ukeje, Michelle Dede, Ufuoma McDermott and more.

4. Unmarried

Unmarried revolves around three friends – Nengi, Kamsi and Funbi – with peculiar relationship challenges. Kamsi is married to a man who can barely provide for his family; Funbi is the mistress of a wealthy man while Nengi seems to have the perfect marriage.

The show stars Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure, Skinny Girl In Transit star Ayoola Ayoola, media personality Folu Storms and Enado Odigie from The Men’s Club.

5. Halita

Halita tells the story of a 19-year-old village girl whose life is thrown into turmoil when her mother takes ill. She is drawn by the promise of being able to help her family but ends up as a Zamani househelp. Her journey through distorted reality and forced independence gain her both friends and enemies alike.

Halita stars Chisoma Gabriella, Ummi Ahmed, Boma Elamiena and Eddy Madaki.

6. Unbroken

Family, power, and love take centre stage in Unbroken, a show which revolves around two wealthy and influential Nigerian families.

Tivdo Gyado and Jesse Jangfa are young lovers whose families have been friends for many years. Following Jesse’s parent’s eventful 30th wedding anniversary where a mysterious attempted murder occurred, the pair become engaged and appear to be on their way to a lifetime of happiness, until a tragic event tests their relationship on all fronts.

Unbroken stars veterans like Maimuna Yahaya and Wale Macaulay and others like AMVCA 2020 Best Actor nominee Efa Iwara and Najite Dede.

7. Brethren

Brethren tells the story of two adopted brothers – Dobara, aka Bara, and Dagogo, aka Dags Kurukeme. Through Bara, we’re introduced to the men and women of the elite crime-fighting squad, Special Crimes Unit (SCU), and the challenges they face in their quest to rid the city of crime, particularly the notorious Aja Isale Eko gang.

Brethren stars Daniel Etim Effiong, Akin Lewis, Jide Kosoko among others.