Nollywood actor, Matthew Alkali, dies on movie set

A fast-rising Nollywood actor, Mattew Alkali, popularly called The Bishop, died while on the set of a movie production on Tuesday.

The Kaduna-state-born actor was popular for his role as ‘Dareng’ in the Africa Magic drama series, ‘Halita’.

He was 36.

A Nigerian filmmaker, Dimbo Atiya, who broke the news of his demise on Facebook said the actor died “suddenly while he was filming on a set for an epic movie in a village near Keffi, Nasarawa State.”

He wrote, “Familiar Grounds Media would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Alkali Mathew who played the character of Dareng on the TV Series, Halita. He was one of our much-valued cast, who died on March 24.

“This extremely sad event took place suddenly while he was filming on another set for an Epic movie in a village near Keffi. This has come as a rude shock to us all and we pray that the Lord will grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

The actor died at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi in Nasarawa State.

Background

Mr Atiya also debunked reports by a controversial social media personality who claimed the actor died because he had come in contact with someone who tested positive for Coronavirus at the recently-held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Setting the records straight, Atiya’s statement read, “Alkali Matt had a blood clot condition for a long time, something he had managed with orthodox medicine.

“But he sought local traditional solution recently, I spoke with him on phone just on Saturday. He was not at the AMVCA. 4. And even if he had contact with anyone with COVID 19 here in Abuja he will still be in the incubating period. (If he did come in contact with the virus, it was not on the set of HALITA or through anyone on that project as it is speculated.

This can be verified from the officials at the FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTER KEFFI which by the way is the hospital he was taken to. MATT ALKALI will be transported home on Friday for burial on Saturday”.

About Mathew Alkali

The late actor had a degree in Public Administration from the University of Abuja. He had always been a movie buff right from childhood. He started acting in his local church’s drama group at the age of 15.

His dream of featuring on TV someday came to pass after he was introduced to a movie producer and director in 2010.

He featured in several movies and worked with top-notch producers and directors. Some of the movies he featured in are ‘Six Pack’, ‘Trace’ and most recently. ‘Halita’.

He was a talented actor, singer, bass guitarist, songwriter and model.