Actor Idris Elba tests positive to coronavirus

A British actor, Idris Elba, has tested positive to Covid-19.

Elba made this known on Monday via his twitter handle @Idriselba.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,”

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic,” he said.

In the video he uploaded, Idris Elba explained that he got tested after realizing he was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.

He said that he self-quarantined after finding out about the other person’s results and “got a test immediately.”

“It sucks,” he admitted. “Looks, this is serious. Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Elba is not the first celebrity to test positive for the virus. Tom Hanks revealed last week he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Covid-19 and are also quarantined.

Since the onset of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December, over 178,000 people have been infected with the disease and about 7,000 deaths recorded.

Among those who have been infected are administrators, politicians, government heads, sports people and celebrities.

Cases of the new coronavirus have continued to spread with no respite yet for the outbreak. The disease has been reported in all continents except Antarctica.

About 162 countries have reported at least a case of the disease. Europe still remains the new epicenter for the virus as cases have slowed down in China.

Although China still tops the chart of countries with the most infected cases and deaths, cases are still on the rise in countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, U.S., UK and Switzerland.