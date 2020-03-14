2020 AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah win big (FULL LIST OF WINNERS)

Related News

The 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards which held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday night has ended in grand style.

Anchored by seasoned broadcasters Amina Abdi Rabar and Ik Osakioduwa, the star-studded show had some of Africa’s brightest filmstars clinch the coveted AMVCA plaques.

Music legend, 2baba serenaded the crowd while Cobhams Asuquo performed an emotional musical tribute in honour of Nollywood fallen stars.

The likes of Frank Dallas, Patience Oseni, Kelvin Osang Abang, Samuel Alabi Yellow, Victor Olaiya and many other Nigerian entertainers were acknowledged in the performance.

Leading the night was ‘Living in Bondage’ with a total of four wins. ‘Ratnik’ followed closely with three wins.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Makeup Category – Lilian Omozele Paul (God Calling)

Best Costume Designer – Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik)

Best Picture Editor – Tosin Igho and Byryan Dike (Elevator Baby)

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series) – Cristina Aragon (Living in Bondage)

Best Lighting and Designer (Movie/TV Series) – Cardoso (God Calling)

Best Cinematographer – John Demps (Living in Bondage)

Best Documentary – Beverly Naya (Skin)

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series) – Larry Gaaga and Flavour (Living in Bondage)

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) – Asinogu Nicole and CJ Obasi (Living in Bondage)

Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Swahili – Raveet Sippy Chadha (Subira)

Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) Hausa – Muhammad T. Finisher (Tuntube)

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba – Yewande Famakin (Alubarika)

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo – Victor Iyke (Nne)

Best TV Series Drama/Comedy) – Anis Halloway (Truth)

Best Short Film or Online Video – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi (Thorn)

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film – Promises (East Africa)

Best Movie Southern Africa – Dalitso (Abraham Kabwe)

Best Movie East Africa – Plan B (Sarah Hassan)

Best Movie West Africa – Living in Bondage (Steve Gukas)

Industry Merit Award – Peter Igho

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series – Gloria Sarfo (The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series – Pascal Tokodi (Disconnect) Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) – Funke Akindele (Moms At War)

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) – Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley (Smash)

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) – Toyin Abraham (Elevator Baby)

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) – Timini Egbuson (Elevator Baby)

Best Dressed Male – Mike Edwards Best

Dressed female – Mercy Eke

Trailblazer Award – Swanky J.K.A

Best Director – Ramsey Noah (Living in Bondage)

Overall Movie – Living in Bondage