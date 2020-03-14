2020 AMVCA: Nana Akua Addo, Mercy Aigbe, Toke Makinwa, make best-dressed list

Related News

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday night.

Some of Nollywood and indeed Africa’s biggest stars showed up in grand style for the AMVCA red carpet and the award ceremony itself.

The fashion police are on standby to adjudge the best-dressed celebrities and the results are out.

From Toke Makinwa show-stopping purple number to Mercy Aigbe’s elegant look and Nana Akua Addo’s dramatic outfit, keep scrolling to see who made our best-dressed list.

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo, the German-born Ghanaian model, actress, and filmmaker, came ready to slay and slay she did. Clad in a dramatic blush number by Indian fashion designer, Gaurav Gupta, which accentuated her curves, Nana undoubtedly is the best-dressed for the night.

Tacha Akide

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide also stole hearts in her beautiful green outfit by flat17studio and a gold clutch to match.

Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, looked every bit like a princess in a lovely Cinderella-inspired ball gown by Dona Matoshi.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe’s long-time designer, Ceo Luminee, ensured that her muse stood out in a classy high-slit dress with a Grecian-inspired neckline. Hers was one of the best looks of the night.

Toke Makinwa

AMVCA red carpet host, Toke Makinwa stunned in two stand-out outfits. The first was a royal blue thigh-high slit dress by a fashion designer to the stars, Gert-Johan Coetzee and a metallic bejeweled dress by Tolu Bally.

Sharon Ooja

Nollywood starlet Sharon Ooja settled for a beautiful gold number by Somo by Somo which made her look like a million bucks.

Adesua Etomi

Nollywood sweetheart, Adesua Etomi, looked every bit a princess in a blush lace body clinging outfit by TopeFNR.

Venita Akpofure

Venita Akpofure or Veezeebaby as she is fondly called stole the show in a bronze show-stopping outfit by Trishocouture.