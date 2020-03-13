2020 AMVCA: IK Osakioduwa, Abdi Rabar announced as hosts

Related News

Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as host of the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for the seventh time.

He will grace the stage with a new female co-host, Kenya’s Amina Abdi Rabar.

Ms Rabar is a popular Kenyan media personality who hosts the breakfast show on 98.4 Capital FM, Nairobi.

As a TV host, she has also worked on various shows on the DStv platform such as; Mashariki Mix, Moments on Ebony Life TV, Maisha Superstar on Maisha Magic East and currently The Turn Up on Maisha Magic East.

The organisers say attendees at the AMVCA can expect an evening of unbridled fun, as Amina’s vivaciousness and IK’s wit make them a perfect match.

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba, will also be performing at the event which is set to hold at the Eko Hotel on Saturday.

Viewers will also be able to watch the show and 2baba’s performance, live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4 pm Nigerian time.

The AMVCAs will also see enthralling performances by talented vocalists Mercy Aghedo, Adeniyi Timilehin Adeola, Ighwiyisi Jacobs, and eclectic dance group Dance Na The Main Thing (DNMT).

They will all give special renditions of songs nominated for the Best Soundtrack award.

The soundtracks include ‘Original Gangster’ by Sess, Reminisce and Adekunle Gold, ‘Tene’ by Larry Gaga and Flavour, ‘Stay With Me’ by Ighwiyisi Jacobs, ‘The Gift’ by Mercy Aghedo, and ‘Run’ by Timzil.

The strong contenders

Africa’s top movie stars and filmmakers will contend for honours in various voting and non-voting categories in recognition of their exceptional work and contribution to the movie and film industry in Africa in the past year.

Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah and Toyin Abraham have the most nominations.

Nouah scored four nominations, the highest among the nominees ahead of the seventh edition of the AMVCA which will hold at a yet-to-be-announced date.

His role in the movie ‘Levi’ gave him a nod in the Best Actor in the Drama category of the awards, while the other two nominations came in the Best Actor in a Comedy category with his role in the movie ‘Merry Men 1’ and the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category from his role in his directorial debut hit flick ‘Living In Bondage’.

For his directorial role in ‘Living in Bondage’, the 49-year-old also earned a nomination for the Best Director category.

Toyin Abraham followed closely with three nominations.

She is in the running for Best Actress in a Drama with her role in the movie ‘Elevator Baby’ while her two other nominations came in the Best Actress in a Comedy category with her role in the ‘Bling Lagosians’ and ‘Kasanova’.

Actress Zainab Balogun and Funke Akindele are next with two nominations each.

Zainab’s nominations came in the Best Actress in a Drama category with her roles in the movies ‘Sylvia’ and ‘God Calling’ while Funke grabbed nominations in Best Television Series Drama for her ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ series and Best Actress in a Comedy with her role in Moms At War.

The movies, ‘Living in Bondage’ and ‘God Calling’, both led the nominations with 11 each in categories including; Best Director, Best Picture Editor and Best Cinematographer.

Other entries with multiple nominations include ‘Seven’, ‘King of Boys’ and ‘Ratnik’ with seven nominations each and ‘Elevator Baby’ with six.

The latest addition

The organisers announced Friday that they are tapping two of the best-dressed stars on the African continent, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Toke Makinwa, as red carpet hosts.

Their announcement as hosts is symbolic because AMVCA is introducing a new category this year – the best-dressed category.

It is designed to reward the most stylish male and female on the red carpet for their efforts.

READ ALSO:

The award for the Best Dressed Male and Female at the 7th edition of the AMVCAs will also be voted for on Instagram by fans and viewers across the continent.

Attendees interested in this award are to be on the red carpet between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm to have their pictures taken in a specially designed AMVCA photo booth.

The top 50 (25 for men and 25 for women) will be selected by a constituted AMVCA Style Council and shared on Africa Magic’s Instagram account.

Since its launch in 2013, the AMVCA has become the biggest stage to celebrate African talents in film and television.

The Channel Director, Africa Magic Channels, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said, “As we celebrate another year of excellent work by African talents in film and television, we are excited to give our esteemed guests and viewers at home a show that will live long in their memory”.

The 7th edition of the AMVCAs will be broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4 pm Nigerian time.

The AMVCAs is sponsored by Amstel Malta.