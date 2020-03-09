Hollywood, Nigerian Air Force film collaboration ‘Eagle Wings’ underway

Related News

‘Eagle Wings’, a Nollywood and the Nigerian Airforce film collaboration, is currently being shot at several locations in the country.

Starring Nollywood stars Eyinna Nwigwe and Femi Jacobs as leads, the film is a poignant action war drama about an Airforce Fighter Pilot who is caught in the harrowing world of insurgency.

The producer, Paul Apel Papel, is a Colorado Film School-trained filmmaker.

According to him, the film explores the often tragic, yet thrilling business of fighting for life, peace, and the freedom to love in the face of great violence.

“Overall, it is an uplifting journey through a terror-filled landscape and the power of newly found love, faith, duty and sacrifice,” he noted.

With this project, Mr Papel said he will be able to successfully tell not just any story, but an original African story from a place of power and grace.

Mr Papel said he has pushed all boundaries and taken new risks, not just with the storyline, but also with the quality of production he seeks to put out.

“This first of a kind movie is being shot using the Atlaslensco Orion 2x anamorphic lenses on the Alexa mini cameras, shooting OpenGate-the first to be ever done in West Africa and Nollywood at large,” he said.

According to Nigeria’s Defence Twitter handle, the collaboration follows a November 2019 partnership agreement between the Nigerian military and Nollywood.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Nigerian military offered equipment for the film’s production. The cast members are also receiving basic field training before production.

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) initiated the partnership with the country’s defence headquarters (DHQ) to enable Nollywood to correctly tell the story of the country’s military.

To signal the commitment of the DHQ towards the partnership, the NFC managing director, Chidia Maduekwe, noted at an interactive session, said that the military hardware, software, and the funding required to produce world standard films would henceforth be made available for such collaboration.

According to him, individuals wishing to produce independent and private films should feel free to seek the needed assistance from the DHQ in terms of guidance and all the training on how best to portray the Nigerian military in films.

The film has also been described as Nigeria’s first military-themed movie.

It was disclosed the blockbuster movie “Will be the most expensive in Nollywood history.

“With good investment and support Nollywood has the potential to do for Nigeria what Hollywood has done for the United States when it comes to branding,” the handle noted.

They further revealed that the upcoming project is themed around the Nigerian Air Force.

This is not the first time the Nigerian military would be collaborating with Nollywood on a film. Past examples include Izu Ojukwu’s biological war drama ’76 and the soon-to-be released ‘CAMP ZERO’.

Check out behind-the-scene-photos from the movie’s set below

Photos courtesy: Eagles Wings Movie