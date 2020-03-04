Pa Kasumu To Be Buried In April

Related News

Abeokuta, Ogun State, will host the burial ceremony of the veteran Nollywood actor, Olukayode Odumosu, also known as Pa Kasumu, on Friday, April 3, where his remains will be finally interred.

The dates of the burial rites were announced by Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, on his social media page in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4.

He wrote, “Pa Kasumu’s burial slated for the 2nd & 3rd of April in Abeokuta. Further info shortly”.

Pa Kasumu passed away after a brief illness, as announced by Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, via her Instagram page on Sunday.

The late actor, aged 67, had been battling with heart, liver, and kidney diseases. He died on Sunday, at about 12 p.m. in Lantoro, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Foluke described the late veteran as a professional and principled man.

The actress, who had Pa Kasumu as one of the beneficiaries of her initiative tagged ‘Nolly veteran SOS Project 2019’ for ailing and aging Nollywood veterans, said, “Pa Kasumu was a professional to the core.

“He was a very strict and principled man who was able to combine comedy with serious role(s). He would never take any role for granted. He distinguished himself out among others.

“I wasn’t close to the actor initially until I saw the need to help him and create a reminder in people’s mind on the status of the actor’s health”.

The actress said that Pa Kasumu was recuperating until Friday, February 29, when he stopped eating and he was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

“Doctors said he was recuperating last week but he had a relapse for which he was rushed to the hospital. He had gone to ease him in the hospital this afternoon and died when he came back to his hospital bed,” she said.

She explained that his colleagues as well as NGOs including his fans gave him support while living.

Pa Kasumu was born on March 16, 1953 in Agbeni area of Ibadan, Oyo State, but was from Ogun State. He started his career at the age of 15.

The deceased had featured in over 100 movies including Babie Á, Jesu Mushin, and Sàngó: The Legendary African King.

He is survived by his wife and children.