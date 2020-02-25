Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, debunks death rumour

Related News

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has, in a series of Instagram posts, refuted a death rumour currently being peddled.

He also said he has not been sick, contrary to the rumour.

The 64-year-old actor, who was obviously upset about the speculation which he described as malicious, resorted to cursing those behind it.

His statement read, “Yesterday, I got over 500 calls from Friends Fans and Family who want to know if the stories that they read on Facebook was true. I’m not on Facebook

“Now I don’t know who started this nonsense stories of them being dead not me but one thing I know is that all the people that started this story and posted it on Facebook will DIE before me in the name Chukwu Okike Abiama. Iseeeeeeeeeee

“If you see such nonsense post on Facebook please report the owner of the account.”

The actor also expressed gratitude to all the people who tried to reach him and those who condoled with his family and friends for the love they have for him.

Death rumours are quite rampant in the Nigerian film industry.

From Pete Edochie to Odunlade Adekola and most recently Kannywood’s Maryam Yahaya, several Nigerian actors have been rumoured to have died at various times in their careers.

Agu shot into limelight through two popular soap operas- ETV Channel 50, now ESBS ‘Baby Come Now’ in Enugu and on NTA’s ‘Ripples’ in Lagos 31 years ago.

As one of Nollywood’s A-list actors, he is also highly sought after by Nigerian filmmakers.