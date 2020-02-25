PHOTO STORY: Lupita N’yongo in Nigeria, speaks on Americanah movie

Award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, recently hosted Kenyan-born Hollywood actress, Lupita N’yongo, at a private reception in Lagos.
At the event, attended by many Nigerian celebrities, Lupita spoke on her role in the movie adaptation of Chimamanda’s novel, Americanah.
She said the series will also be shot at several locations in Nigeria including Lagos.
In order to embody her role, she said she is learning to speak Pidgin English and Igbo language.
See photos from the event below.
Chimamada, Femi Kuti and Lupita (Photo Credit: Omawumi Egbe)
Betty Irabor, Chimamada, Lupita and Soni Irabor.JPG (Photo Credit: Omawumi Egbe)
Lupita and Dbanj.JPG (Photo Credit: Omawumi Egbe)
Chimamada.JPG (Photo Credit: Omawumi Egbe)
Ndidi Onyeli and friends.jpg (Photo Credit: Omawumi Egbe)
Dakore Egbuson.jpg (Photo Credit: Omawumi Egbe)
Jayne Augoye
Twitter: @jaynejones
