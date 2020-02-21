Nollywood actor, Frank Dallas, is dead

Related News

A veteran Nollywood actor and production manager, Frank Dallas, is dead.

The deceased, who was fondly called the ‘Adedibu of Actors Guild of Nigeria’, died in Abia State where he was attending a summit.

He reportedly died in his hotel room in Umuahia, on Wednesday.

Cardiac arrest is suspected as the cause of death.

Dallas, who was renowned for his action roles in Nollywood movies, began his acting career in the early 90s. He often starred alongside Jim Iyke and Hanks Anuku in movies.

Some of the movies he featured in include ‘Emotional Pains’, ‘A Night to Remember’, ‘Back II Back’, ‘Blind Love’, ‘Sweet Love’ and ‘Hit The Street’.

Following his death, the National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, has declared a three-day mourning and prayers in his honour.

The AGN PRO, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, in a statement announced that the guild’s president has also cancelled all official activities of AGN at all levels for three days.

The statement partly read, “With a heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu.

“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared three days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.’

“In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days.

“The State Chapter Chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday, 24/02/2020.

“Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers. We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Popularly known as “Adedibu” or “Killer” in movie circles, Dallas who hailed from Ohafia in Abia State was the former public relations officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos chapter.

Monalisa Chinda-Coker defeated him to emerge AGN national PRO in an election held late last year.

An actor and producer, Charles Inojie, has described Dallas as “an effervescent spirit”.

According to him, “Nollywood has lost a crowd in one man…”