PHOTOS: Bollywood partners Nollywood in new movie ‘Namaste Wahala’

Two of the world’s biggest movie industries, Bollywood and Nollywood, have teamed up for the first time to produce a movie.

‘Namaste Wahala’ is a romantic comedy collaboration between both industries and is set for theatrical release on April 24.

The film is touted as the first movie collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood.

The movie is a story of love, romance, laughter, tears, and family set over two diverse and rich cultures.

Produced by Indian Lagos-based filmmaker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the movie parades a star-studded cast.

Bollywood stars Ruslaan Mumtaz and Segal Sujata play lead roles in the film.

The cast includes Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Inidima Okojie, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman and Big Brother Naija’s Frodd.

Others are Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay, MI Abaga and many others.

Hamisha, who also directed the movie, explained that her passion for filmmaking prompted her to produce the film.

She explained that she is poised to make a feature film that will examine her cultural experiences living in India and Nigeria.

“Namaste Wahala is a story a lot of laughter and a few tears about love and family. This project is very close to my heart as it’s my first movie and it’s also the first movie ever that brings together Nollywood and Bollywood. I am grateful to all the extraordinary cast and crew that helped me make this project a reality.

“With nothing but a passion for film, I embarked on a journey to make a feature film that is a melting pot of my cultural experiences between India and Nigeria. The moment I made this decision, I knew that it would require that I give it focused energy in faith, and watch it all manifest,” she said.

Rapper M.I. Abaga is also one of the associate producers for the forthcoming movie.

Check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the movie set below.

