Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Oseni, is dead

A veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Oseni, has died.

She died on Monday.

Emeka Rollas, the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, confirmed her death on Wednesday.

“With deep sense of sorrow but with total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing unto eternal glory of Patience Oseni, veteran Actress and member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,” his statement read.

The late actress battled stroke for many years.

In 2017, she was one of the 24 ailing Nollywood actors who benefitted from a N3.5million donation given by Chris Okafor, the pastor of Liberation Church, Lagos.

She also benefitted from another N5 million lifeline donated by a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to ailing Nollywood actors in 2019.

Madam Oseni relocated to Calabar a few years back to be closer to her family.

She was famous for her lead role in Helen Ukpabio’s 1999 hit movie, ‘End of the Wicked’.

She played a dual role in the movie; a wicked mother and a sweet mother tormenting her children.

The movie was expository and until date, it is still relevant. It won four awards, including an international prize.

She also featured in other Nollywood hits like Heat of the Moment (2009) and ‘Married to a witch’ (2001).

Her career spanned 24 years. She bagged several awards in her lifetime. She was popularly called ‘End of the Wicked mama’ as that was the movie that shot her into the limelight.

A former billboard model, her father hailed from Ogun State and her mother, Cross River state.

She began her acting career in 1995 in Opa Williams’ ‘Deadly Passion’. She played the role of a pregnant girl alongside Emeka Ike.