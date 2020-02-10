Banky W, Adesua, Falz, others attend ‘OffAir’ season 2 premiere (PHOTOS)

Banky W and Adesua
Banky W and Adesua

On Sunday night, friends of on-air personalities, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Demuren, came together to celebrate the premiere of the second season of their talk show, OffAir.

Gbemi and Toolz are popular radio personalities with Lagos-based Beat FM.

The premiere, which was hosted by media personalities Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, held at Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In attendance were the likes of Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya, Osas Ighodaro, Falz, Banky W and Mocheddah, amongst others.

With the new season of OffAir, Gbemi and Toolz promised the audience more drama, laughter and shade as they take on the latest developments in lifestyle, dating, relationship, marriage, and even sex.

Speaking on the idea behind the show, Gbemi explained that radio fans clamoured for the birth of OffAir after observing the on-air chemistry and banters between herself and Toolz during their handover shows.

“Our fans began to ask that the idea be expanded into a proper show format. We both listened and in response, started ‘OffAir’, an independent podcast show published also as a YouTube series,” Toolz noted.

Gbemi

In his introduction, Ebuka said Gbemi and Toolz have shows that follow each other on their time slots at Beat FM and as a joke, they began to do a ‘handover’ show where they would banter with each other and discuss one or two topics in that 5 – 15-minute time slot.

Toolz and Gbemi
Banky W and Adesua

“OffAir is one of the rare examples of radio personalities responding to an organic demand for specific content and leveraging that content to build a secondary independent brand,” Toke said.

beverly naya
Cythia Obi-Uchendu

Following the official announcement for OffAir second season, Gbemi and Toolz say they are developing the next phases of their careers.

Gbemi and Toolz
Adesuwa

The first season comprised of 10 episodes and amassed nearly a quarter of a million views and almost 7,000 subscribers within the first three months.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.