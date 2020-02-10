Banky W, Adesua, Falz, others attend ‘OffAir’ season 2 premiere (PHOTOS)

Related News

On Sunday night, friends of on-air personalities, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Demuren, came together to celebrate the premiere of the second season of their talk show, OffAir.

Gbemi and Toolz are popular radio personalities with Lagos-based Beat FM.

The premiere, which was hosted by media personalities Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, held at Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In attendance were the likes of Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya, Osas Ighodaro, Falz, Banky W and Mocheddah, amongst others.

With the new season of OffAir, Gbemi and Toolz promised the audience more drama, laughter and shade as they take on the latest developments in lifestyle, dating, relationship, marriage, and even sex.

Speaking on the idea behind the show, Gbemi explained that radio fans clamoured for the birth of OffAir after observing the on-air chemistry and banters between herself and Toolz during their handover shows.

“Our fans began to ask that the idea be expanded into a proper show format. We both listened and in response, started ‘OffAir’, an independent podcast show published also as a YouTube series,” Toolz noted.

Gbemi

In his introduction, Ebuka said Gbemi and Toolz have shows that follow each other on their time slots at Beat FM and as a joke, they began to do a ‘handover’ show where they would banter with each other and discuss one or two topics in that 5 – 15-minute time slot.

Toolz and Gbemi

Banky W and Adesua

“OffAir is one of the rare examples of radio personalities responding to an organic demand for specific content and leveraging that content to build a secondary independent brand,” Toke said.

beverly naya

Cythia Obi-Uchendu

Following the official announcement for OffAir second season, Gbemi and Toolz say they are developing the next phases of their careers.

Gbemi and Toolz

Adesuwa

The first season comprised of 10 episodes and amassed nearly a quarter of a million views and almost 7,000 subscribers within the first three months.