Oscars 2020: South Korean movie makes history by winning best picture

Related News

A South Korean film ‘Parasite’ has made history as the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.

The win is symbolic because no other subtitled film has ever won the ‘Best Picture’ category in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Parasite won four awards in total; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

It tells the story of two families – the poor basement-dwelling Kim family (Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-sik, Park So-dam, and Jang Hye-jin) and the wealthy Park family (Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, and Jung Ji-so) – whose lives intersect.

The main themes of the movie are class conflict and social inequality.

‘American Factory’, the documentary co-produced by Barack and Michelle Obama also won an Oscar for best documentary — giving Netflix a win.

The documentary is the story of a manufacturing plant in the US Midwest reopened by a Chinese billionaire.

Interestingly, no African movie was nominated for the ‘Best International Feature Film category’ this year.

Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart’, which was tipped to be Nigeria’s Oscar entry, did not make the cut. No movie also made it from South Africa, an Oscar favourite.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

After more than a decade of holding the Academy Award ceremonies, the 92nd Academy Awards honoured the best films of 2019.

During the ceremony, AMPAS presented Academy Awards (commonly referred to as Oscars) in 24 categories.

PREMIUM TIMES monitored the ceremony that was televised in the United States by ABC, produced by Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain. It was directed by Glenn Weiss and lasting three hours, 35 minutes.

ABC Entertainment president, Karey Burke, announced in January 2020 that the ceremony would once again forego a host, citing the success of the format from the previous ceremony (necessitated by the withdrawal of originally announced host Kevin Hart). Mr Burke stated that the ceremony would feature “huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy, and star power”.

The full list of 2020 Oscars winners are presented below

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks-A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins-The Two Popes

Al Pacino- The Irishman

Joe Pesci-The Irishman

WINNER Brad Pitt-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body-Jeremy Clapin

Klaus- Sergio Pablos

Missing Link-Chris Butler

WINNER: Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva

WINNER: Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry

Kitbull, Rosanna Sullivan

Memorable, Bruno Collet

Sister, Siqi Song

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Best Live-Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

WINNER: “The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best Production Design

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh,

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Best Costume Design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

WINNER: Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Sound Editing

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Woods and David Acord

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

WINNER: 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

WINNER: 1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)

Best Original Score

WINNER: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite