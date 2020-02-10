Oscars 2020: South Korean movie makes history by winning best picture

A South Korean film ‘Parasite’ has made history as the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.
The win is symbolic because no other subtitled film has ever won the ‘Best Picture’ category in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.
Parasite won four awards in total; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.
It tells the story of two families – the poor basement-dwelling Kim family (Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-sik, Park So-dam, and Jang Hye-jin) and the wealthy Park family (Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, and Jung Ji-so) – whose lives intersect.
The main themes of the movie are class conflict and social inequality.
‘American Factory’, the documentary co-produced by Barack and Michelle Obama also won an Oscar for best documentary — giving Netflix a win.
The documentary is the story of a manufacturing plant in the US Midwest reopened by a Chinese billionaire.
Interestingly, no African movie was nominated for the ‘Best International Feature Film category’ this year.
Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart’, which was tipped to be Nigeria’s Oscar entry, did not make the cut. No movie also made it from South Africa, an Oscar favourite.
The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.
After more than a decade of holding the Academy Award ceremonies, the 92nd Academy Awards honoured the best films of 2019.
During the ceremony, AMPAS presented Academy Awards (commonly referred to as Oscars) in 24 categories.
PREMIUM TIMES monitored the ceremony that was televised in the United States by ABC, produced by Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain. It was directed by Glenn Weiss and lasting three hours, 35 minutes.
ABC Entertainment president, Karey Burke, announced in January 2020 that the ceremony would once again forego a host, citing the success of the format from the previous ceremony (necessitated by the withdrawal of originally announced host Kevin Hart). Mr Burke stated that the ceremony would feature “huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy, and star power”.
The full list of 2020 Oscars winners are presented below
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks-A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins-The Two Popes
Al Pacino- The Irishman
Joe Pesci-The Irishman
WINNER Brad Pitt-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body-Jeremy Clapin
Klaus- Sergio Pablos
Missing Link-Chris Butler
WINNER: Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
WINNER: Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosanna Sullivan
Memorable, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Best Live-Action Short Film
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
WINNER: “The Neighbors’ Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
Best Production Design
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh,
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Best Costume Design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
WINNER: Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Best Documentary Feature
WINNER: American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Sound Editing
WINNER: Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Woods and David Acord
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
WINNER: 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Best Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
WINNER: 1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)
Best Original Score
WINNER: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Parasite