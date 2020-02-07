AMVCA 2020: Ramsey Nouah, Toyin Abraham lead nominations

Related News

The nominations for the seventh Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards are in.

The nominees were announced Thursday night by Nollywood couple, during a special live broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Thursday night.

Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah and Toyin Abraham have the most nominations.

Nouah scored four nominations, the highest among the nominees ahead of the seventh edition of the AMVCA which will hold at a yet-to-be-announced date.

His role in the movie ‘Levi’ gave him a nod in the Best Actor in a Drama category of the awards, while the other two nominations came in the Best Actor in a Comedy category with his role in the movie ‘Merry Men 1’ and the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category from his role in his directorial debut hit flick ‘Living In Bondage’.

For his directorial role in ‘Living in Bondage’, the 49-year-old also earned a nomination for the Best Director category.

Toyin Abraham followed closely with three nominations.

She is in the running for Best Actress in a Drama with her role in the movie ‘Elevator Baby’ while her two other nominations came in the Best Actress in a Comedy category with her role in the ‘Bling Lagosians’ and ‘Kasanova’.

Actress Zainab Balogun and Funke Akindele are next with two nominations each.

Zainab’s nominations came in the Best Actress in a Drama category with her roles in the movies ‘Sylvia’ and ‘God Calling’ while Funke grabbed nominations in Best Television Series Drama for her ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ series and Best Actress in a Comedy with her role in Moms At War.

The movies, ‘Living in Bondage’ and ‘God Calling’, both led the nominations with 11 each in categories including; Best Director, Best Picture Editor and Best Cinematographer.

Other entries with multiple nominations include ‘Seven’, ‘King of Boys’ and ‘Ratnik’ with seven nominations each and ‘Elevator Baby’ with six.

Full Nominees’ List

Best Short Film or Online Video

Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide

Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi

Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare

Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series

Seven-Richard Mofe-Damijo

Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage

Nkem Owoh – God Calling

Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys

Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series

Toni Tones – King Of Boys

Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God

Tina Mba – The Set Up

Mary Lazarus – Size 12

Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

Best Cinematographer Nominees:

God Calling – Cardoso

Living In Bondage – John Demps

Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo

The Set Up – Mohammed Attah

Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series

God Calling – Cardoso

Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo

Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas

Plan B – Odhiambo Walter

Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series

Living In Bondage Olohigbe Nwagwu

The Foreigner’s God Ifan Michael

Ratnik Dimeji Ajibola

King Of Boys Yolanda Okereke

Best Make-Up Category

God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul

The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh

King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects

Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series)

Uzor Arukwe – Smash

Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash

Uzor Arukwe – Size 12

Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1

Etim Effiong – Plan B Daniel

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians

Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami

Funke Akindele – Moms At War

Toyin Abraham – Kasanova

Ebele Okaro – Smash

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage

Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby

Efa Iwara – Seven

Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity

Ramsey Nouah – Levi

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys

Zainab Balogun – Sylvia

Zainab Balogun – God Calling

Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby

Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth

Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series

BB Sasore – God Calling

Tosin Igho – Seven

Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia

Biodun Stephen – Joba

Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage

Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby

Best Documentary

Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji

Skin – Beverly Naya

Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies

Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili

Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira

Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema

Victor Gatonye – Dream Child

Joan Kabugu – Toy Car

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba

Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –

Yewande Famakin – Alubarika

Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba

Wumi Olabimtan – Intent

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series

Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher

Mariya – Abubakar Bashir

Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala

Sadauki – Hassan Giggs

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo

Isianyaocha – Brown Ene

Nekwa – Paul Igwe

Nne – Victor Iyke

Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu

Best Movie Southern Africa

Kukuri – Philippe Talavera

Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe

Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta

The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi

Best Movie East Africa

Disconnect – Iman Mueke

Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki

Plan B – Sarah Hassan

94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard

Best Movie West Africa

God Calling – Momo Spaine

Seven – Tosin Igho

Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy

Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele

Truth – Anis Halloway

Life As It Is – Uche Odoh

Women – Uchenna Mbunabo

Best Picture Editor

God Calling – Holmes Awa

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro

Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike

Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle

Best Art Director Movie/TV Series

Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts

God Calling – Omotola Alade

The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters

Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series

King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster

Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene

God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me

The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift

Run -Timzil – Run

MultiChoice Talent Factory Award

Life of Bim – West Africa

Dreamchaser – West Africa

Ensulo – East Africa

Promises – East Africa

Savana Skies – Southern Africa

The Painting – Southern Africa

Best Director

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah

God Calling – Bb Sasore

The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan

King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho

Seven – Tosin Igho