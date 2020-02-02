EXCLUSIVE: Nollywood star, Ada Karl, undergoes major surgery

A popular Nollywood actress and producer, Ada Karl, has undergone a major fibroid surgery in Lagos and is currently recuperating.

She was diagnosed with Fibroids recently.

In recent times, the movie producer cum TV host has not been very active on social media and Instagram in particular.

She has also deleted all of her social media posts.

Karl was also trolled endlessly on social media by faceless accounts and some of her colleagues, thus prompting her to resolve to stay off social media for her sanity.

According to sources speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the development, she sunk into depression over her inability to conceive two years after wedlock.

“The trolling was too much. Imagine opening your Instagram account only to see hate messages in your inbox or faceless accounts dropping horrible messages on your posts. She just had to take a break from social media for now,” they said.

The actress, wedded her Caucasian lover, Karl Fredrik Skarsgard, in 2018.

Though she recently returned from the U.S., after a four-month stay, she opted to be operated upon in Nigeria.

Karl has been an active player in Nollywood for over a decade. She has produced over 50 movies and worked with the likes of Pete Edochie, Desmond Elliot, Nora Roberts, Mercy Johnson, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Oge Okoye, Tonto Dikeh and Juliet Ibrahim.

Some of her movies like ‘Irreplaceable’ and ‘Secret Pain’ have been featured on Africa-Magic.

‘Kennys Diva’ and ‘How to be a Player’ were also produced by her.

