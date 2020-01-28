Yoruba actor, Juwon Awe, shot dead

Related News

A fast-rising Yoruba actor, Juwon Awe, was killed by armed bandits in Ote, Kwara State, on Monday, police said.

His colleague, Ibrahim Chatta broke the news on Instagram on Monday night.

According to Chatta, the deceased was murdered by armed men while journeying from Ilorin with a female actor, Toyosi Adesanya.

He wrote, “He was young and promising, full of HOPE. Juwon was working in my industry as a continuity manager and a driver trying to make ends meet. He was attacked and murdered today by three Fulani and a Yoruba armed bandits while driving a known female actor Toyosi Adesanya from Ilorin. Adieu Juwon.”

Chatta also confirmed the incident when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him on Tuesday.

He said, “The actress, Toyosi, who was with him when they were attacked is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Toyosi wasn’t shot but sh sustained injuries when they were trying to run away. Sadly, Juwon was shot in the head when he attempted to escape and he died immediately.

“It happened in Ote, which is on the outskirts of Ilorin. Toyosi told me it was a robbery attempt. Toyosi, who was rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries during the incident was returning. They were attacked and murdered by three Fulani men and a Yoruba armed bandits. Toyosi confirmed this to me”.

The spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasannmi-Jeffrey, confirmed the incident when this newspaper contacted him on Tuesday.

He said, “The commissioner of police has ordered an investigation into the matter. It is a very unusual occurrence in Kwara State and the command is not taking it lightly. Sadly, a life was lost and we are on top of the matter. We gathered that the victims are actors. We have also involved local vigilantes, who are combing the bushes in addition to police efforts”.

Known for his role as ‘Juwon’ in 2018 movie, “My Stepmother”, the late actor worked majorly behind-the-scene as a continuity manager, location manager and sometimes, a location driver.

The news of his death broke on social media on Monday night and has thrown the Yoruba movie industry into mourning.

Other actors like Odunlade Adekola, Jaiye Kuti, Lateef Adedimeji and Fausat Balogun have expressed shock over the unexpected incident and condoled with late Awe’s family.