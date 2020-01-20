PHOTOS: Mercy Johnson premieres new movie in Lagos

Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson, premiered her first feature movie titled ‘Legend of Inikpi’ on Sunday night in Lagos.

The actress who is expecting her fourth child attended the premiere with her husband and children.

The film is billed to hit cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana on January 24.

It can be best described as a visual feast of the cultures of the ancient Igala and Bini kingdoms.

Mercy plays Queen Omole in the movie alongside a stellar cast.

In the film, Sam Dede plays Attah Ayegba (king of Igala kingdom), Paul Obazele is Oba Esigie of the Bini Kingdom while Odunlade Adekola co-stars as Prince Attah Ayegba.

Saidi Balogun is Oracle of Igala kingdom while Nollywood newbie Nancy Ameh is the titular Princess Inikpi.

The actress explained that her film is the true story of a revered Igala princess ‘Inikpi Oma Ufedo Baba’ who chooses to give her life for the freedom of her homeland.

She said, “I believe I’ve been called to tell Nigerian stories. From the feedback we have so far, people are ready to know more about our culture and our past. It’s an honour to be the vessel to tell these stories. The film touches on themes of culture, heritage, sacrifice and so much more.”

Set in the ancient Kingdoms of Igala and Bini, The Legend of Inikpi tells the true story of two great kingdoms on the brink of war.

When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair, haunted by the ghosts of his past; this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give.

‘The Legend of Inikpi’ was directed by Frank Rajah.

