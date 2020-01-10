Otedola’s daughter debuts in Afolayan’s new movie

Related News

Following a viral video capturing his crew on a tour of Nigeria, Senegal and Cape Verde Islands, filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has announced his company’s readiness to shoot his next movie entitled CITATION.

Temi Otedola, one of the daughters of billionaire, Femi Otedola, will be making her acting debut in the new movie which focuses on sexual harassment on university campuses.

Ms Otedola, a fashion and lifestyle blogger, is one of the lead characters in the movie.

Also starring in the film is Afolayan’s brother, Gabriel, who is starring in his brother’s film for the first time. Gabriel plays Temi’s love interest in the film.

The film boasts an ensemble of A-list actors of diverse nationalities.

They include Ivorian theatre icon, Bienvenu Neba; veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba; upcoming Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina; French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul; theatre educator, Toyin Bifarin and veteran Nigerian film director and actor, Wole Olowomojuore, aka ‘Baba Gebu’.

Exploring the subject of social decadence in the educational sector, the new movie is a college drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a lecturer.

Addressing the media in Lagos on Thursday, Afolayan said his company is set after pre-production which started in October 2018.

The shoot which is expected to last for five weeks would begin on Friday through February 15, 2020, and in three countries.

Storyline

Written by the Afolayan’s long-standing screenwriter, Tunde Babalola, CITATION tells the story of Moremi Oluwa, a fun-loving 21-year-old student on campus in Nigeria.

Incensed at being ill-treated by a trendy university don, Lucien N’Dyare, she drags him before the University Senate. The ensuing intrigues define Moremi’s words against that of the respected academic, in a male-dominated terrain.

According to the award-winning filmmaker, his company is partnering Ford Foundation on the project which has been designed to propel women to aspire to become successful leaders.

Canon Central and North Africa, he noted, is also coming on board his movie project for the second time in a row. He said CITATION will be shot with the new Canon EOS C500 MarK II camera.

He said it would mark the first time the camera will be used in Africa.

He announced Cape Verde government as main sponsors of the country’s locations of the shoot, following a meeting with Minister Abrãao Vicente and other officials during the recce in October last year.

Speaking further, on the theme of the movie, the filmmaker said, “CITATION will create awareness of the different forms of violence against women and girls in the public and private sphere. It will educate society on women’s rights and the ways to enforce these rights for the achievement of equality and tranquility.

”The movie will encourage and embolden women to stand up against mistreatment and abuse by a patriarchal society. It has also been designed to propel women to aspire to become successful leaders and thereby provide counterexamples to negative gender stereotypes.”

Mr Afolayan also said ”he will be surprising fans, as a top personality will soon be unveiled as part of the cast.”