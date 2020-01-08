Mercy Johnson to release movie ‘Legend of Inikpi’ January 24

MERCY JOHNSON

An artist and movie producer, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is set to release a movie, titled: “Legend of Inikpi”, on January 24.

According to a statement by Johnson-Okojie in Lokoja, the movie would be shown in all cinemas nationwide.

Mrs Johnson-Okojie, a former Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor on Entertainment, Arts and Culture, said the Legend of Inikpi was the third major project she executed within her short stay as the SSA to Governor Yahaya Bello.

She said the majority of the movie acts were sourced from the summit she organised on entertainment, arts and culture followed by a talent hunt across the state, when she was adviser to the Kogi governor.

The ‘Legend of Inikpi’, which was directed by Ace Movie Director, Frank Rajah Arase, was a story of the Igala Princess Warrior, Princess Inikpi Oma Ufedo, who offered herself to be buried alive in the bid to secure victory for her land against the Benin Kingdom.

The Inikpi role was played by Naoma Ameh, one of the talents sourced at the Idah edition of the talent hunt project in the state.

Other big names in the movie are Sam Dede, Paul Obazele, Odunlade Adekola, Saheed Balogun, and Mercy Johnson Okojie herself.

(NAN)

