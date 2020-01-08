INTERVIEW: My expectations for Nollywood this decade – Segun Arinze

Related News

In this new decade, Nollywood will experience a new vista. This is according to the veteran actor, Segun Arinze. In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the award-winning talent best known for his role in the movie ‘Black Arrow’, shares his vision for his industry this decade.

PT: What is your projection for Nollywood this decade?

Segun: In 2020, I hope that we will take up from where we left off in 2019. We saw some amazing movies in 2019 and the industry blossomed and we saw some quality movies in terms of storytelling and all that.

Mind you, some of the best stories are told in Africa and we decide to tell the story the way we want to tell it and showcase ourselves to the world. I would like to see more of not just telling our stories but also selling our culture and our environment.

I’m tired of people thinking that Africa is where you have trees and people live on top of trees and the wrong perception of what Africa really is.

PT: Going forward, what type of stories do you expect from your industry?

Segun: I expect them to see a story where it is told that most of the mineral resources were stolen from here and taken out there and we are suffering from it. We need to get our own narratives and tell true stories about the abandonment of our nature, our people and tradition, I would like to see more of that. I’m not saying we should go back in time and start telling periodical stories, I am saying, in this modern-day, we have the right to our own narratives.

PT: What kind of roles would you want to be playing in 2020?

Segun: I am an actor and I don’t decide the kind of role I want to play. When I see the script and I like it, I will do it. I don’t want to restrict myself to certain roles. I’m not a stock actor. I don’t want to be a certain character; all I want to be is an actor. I am not going to restrict myself to any role. I do not think that’s what makes an actor. An actor is a broad spectrum.

PT: Do you have a New Year resolution?

Segun: I don’t do resolutions because, before the 10th or 15th of the first month, the resolution is gone. I just want to live my life and try to perfect things as I go along. Really, there isn’t any big deal about resolutions. I don’t want to put myself in a straight jacket and tell myself this is what I’ll do and this is what I won’t. I don’t want to do that.

PT: If you could start your career all over again, what would you do differently?

Segun: If I could start my career all over again, I guess I’ll still make mistakes like every other person makes mistakes and still try to correct it. So let’s leave it the way it is. God has perfected it and we will continue to work that way and continue to learn from the young and from the old, even from a suckling. I’ll continue to learn.

PT: What do you feel about the industry, is there something you are happy about?

Segun: We are growing. When we started out the dream of Nollywood, it wasn’t the way it is now. It’s something that gladdens one’s heart and we will continue. There are more things to make you happy every day of your life.

For me, one day at a time. You know, there is a saying that the best of you is like yesterday. You do something today and tomorrow you don’t get it right. So, we live one day at a time. Try to get it right, make sure that you continue learning and of course, you have discipline. You are as good as your last movie, just as footballers are as good as their last games.