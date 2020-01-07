‘Wedding Party 1’ named highest-grossing Nollywood movie of the decade

Related News

A romantic comedy, ‘Wedding Party 1’, has been named the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of the decade.

FilmOne, a major indigenous film distribution company, said Tuesday that the movie grossed N452 million in Nigerian cinemas.

The movie was released in 2016 and directed by Kemi Adetiba.

It was produced by ELFIKE Film Collective.

The ELFIKE Film Collective is a partnership of four major production houses in Nigeria: EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios, respectively.

The film’s popularity was fueled by Banky W and Adesua Etomi engagement announcement which coincided with its release.

The sequel, ‘Wedding Party 2’ was released in 2017. It was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and places second on the list having raked N435 million.

Revenues from special screenings, DVD sales, online streaming, and theatrical screenings outside Nigeria are excluded from the gross total.

‘Chief Daddy’, released in 2018, occupies the third position with N387 million while ‘King of Boys’ (2018) places fourth N242 million.

Ay’s ‘Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons’ (2018) generated N237 million and is fifth on the list.

‘A Trip to Jamaica’ (2016) is the sixth movie on the list with N181m.

The seventh film on the list is ‘10 Days in Sun City’ (2017), also by Ay, which earned N178m.

‘30 Days in Atlanta’ (2014), which is the number eight film on the list, generated N163 million.

The list

‘Living in Bondage’ (2019) grossed N160m while Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019) made N141m at the cinemas.

Both films occupy the ninth and tenth position respectively.