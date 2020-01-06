Filmmaker, Nodash, to represent Nigeria at Pan African Film Festival

Related News

Award winning filmmaker, Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuiyigbe, will represent Nigeria at the prestigious Pan-African Film Festival (PAFF).

PAFF is the U.S.’ largest gathering of black filmmakers, audiences and other stakeholders from around the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adejuiyigbe will screen his record-breaking film, ‘The Delivery Boy’, which explores the backstory of terrorists in the most intriguing way.

He shared the news on his Instagram page @i_am_nodash, highlighting the importance of the representation for Nigerian cinema.

He said, “Once again, I have been invited to represent Something Unusual Studios, The Elite Film Team (TEFT), Nigeria and Nigerian Cinema at the largest black film festival in the US.

“I am humbled by the honour. It is a reminder to me, and to all filmmakers, that the world is paying attention to Nigerian cinema.

“We must remember to pay even more attention to ourselves and to our work. Hollywood is proof that we can entertain, make money and elevate our people at the same time.

“And for the people outside the film industry, remember that most of us formed our impressions about America, India and China through their films before we ever met their citizens,” he said.

Mr Adejuiyigbe noted that audiences from around the world will form their opinions of Nigeria through the impressions created by our films.

He said, “You already pay a lot of attention to your appearance, corporate branding because you know first impressions matter.

“Well, going forward, the first impressions will be made on Netflix, Disney, Amazon prime, and at international film festivals.

“It is time for you to get a little more involved. Start simple – have lunch with a filmmaker and see where it goes,” he said.

NAN reports that ‘The Delivery Boy’ snagged the ‘Beat Achievement in Visual Effects’ award at the 2019 African Movie Academy Award (AMAA).

The film, which earned 12 AMAA nominations, is the story of a runaway teenage suicide bomber (Jammal Ibrahim) and his newfound ally, a young prostitute (Jemima Osunde), who must rely on each other to survive the night.

They search for answers to situations that made them who they are. They are both running out of time and soon realise they need each other to achieve their goals.

The film has screened around the world in various festivals including the 25th New York African Film Festival, Lights, Camera, Action Film Festival and Nollywood Week Paris.

‘The Delivery Boy’ also screened at Jagran International Film Festival, Lake International Pan African Film Festival, Real Time International Film Festival and won Best Nigerian Film at the 2018 AFRIFF Globe Awards.

NAN also reports that the film received accolades as part of the films that represented Nigerian cinema at the Carthage Film Festival, Tunisia in 2019.

(NAN)