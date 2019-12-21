Five Nigerian TV Series That Held Us Spellbound in 2019

Related News

In Nigeria, TV series isn’t so much of a big deal, unlike movies. This is why only a few indigenous TV series like ‘Tinsel’ has stood the test of time.

Nonetheless, 2019 was a great year for Nigerian television. New online subscription video-on-demand services like Showmax came on the scene offering Nigerians access to great content at their fingertips

The top picks of the year featured great storylines, brilliant actors, amazing locations and big-budget productions.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES looks at the best TV shows and streaming series of 2019 that won fans over with their comedic excellence and enthralling drama.

Ajoche

Fondly dubbed Nigeria’s Game of Thrones by fans of the show, Ajoche aired on Africa Magic Showcase from April 2018 to May 2019.

It is set in 1918 when the Idoma tribe emerged from the middle belt of Nigeria at a time when culture and tradition were celebrated.

An epic tale, it is a story of war, duty, revenge and honour, love and lust as the people of Ocholuje embrace their destiny, uncovering some bitter truths and harsh realities as they fight for survival.

Ajoche earned a City People Movie Award nomination for Best TV Series of the Year (English) and frequently trended on Twitter in Nigeria while it aired.

Produced by James Omokwe, the show stars the likes of Hilda Dokubo, Femi Branch, William Benson, Lota Chukwu, Akah Nani, Efa Iwara, T-Boss, Lilian Afegbai and Bassey Ekpenyong of Big Brother Naija fame.

Battleground

Battleground is a family drama series centred on the Badmus’, a wealthy Nigerian family, and the often questionable lengths its patriarch goes to hold on to power, wealth and even family.

The show gave us one of the most unforgettable moments like when Adaora flogged Onajite – and had social media buzzing while it aired.

From the plot to the acting and even costumes, Battleground holds its audience spellbound from start to finish.

It even featured a crossover episode with another Africa Magic series, Hush, reminiscent of the ‘How to Get Away with Murder/Scandal’ series.

The show stars Gbenga Titiloye, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Joke Silva, Okey Uzoeshi, Ini Dima-Okojie, Ozzy Agu, and Yinka Davies.

Hush

Hush marked the return of Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo to the small screen, thrilling viewers with a brilliant delivery of drama and suspense.

Fashion, politics, and power is the central theme of the show. A governorship aspirant’s noble mission is tainted by the ambitions of an exclusive men’s club and her personal life.

The show earned a Best Drama nomination in 2017 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) and stars Thelma Okoduwa, Mawuli Gavor, Ade Laoye, Chris Okagbue, and Baaj Adebule, amongst others.

In the wake of the show’s finale, fans described it as one of the best Nigerian television shows ever written.

The Johnsons

A family favourite, The Johnsons chronicles the lives of an average Nigerian family and the everyday challenges they navigate, told from the perspective of their special 15-year-old son, Efe Johnson.

Showing since 2014 on Africa Magic, the show quickly became a household name due to the antics of the characters.

The Johnsons have earned several awards, including the 2017 City People Movie Award for Best TV Series of the Year (English) and 2017 AMVCA for Best Comedy.

The Johnsons star Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ihedieze, Ada Ameh, and Olumide Owuru, among others.

Hustle

It features Sola Sobowale, Seyi Law, Seun Ajayi, Afeez Ayetoro aka Saka, Uzo Osimkpa and most recently Tobi Bakre of Big Brother Naija fame.

Hustle tells the story of Dayo, a gullible but optimistic young man who moves to Lagos with dreams of making it big.

The show earned Deborah Anugwa a 2017 AMVCA Best Actress in a Comedy Award and frequently emerges as one of the most-watched Nigerian shows on Showmax.